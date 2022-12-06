(Creston) -- With the help of a state grant, Southwestern Community College is hoping to provide students with better access to career technical education programs. The Office of Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced Tuesday $4 million in grants through the Career Academy Incentive Fund -- $1 million of which is going towards the Creston-based community college to establish a new center in Mount Ayr. Lindsay Stoaks, SWCC vice president of instruction, says the college has partnered with the Ringgold County Economic Development Corporation and five school districts in and around Mount Ayr to establish and construct a new facility.

CRESTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO