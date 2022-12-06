Read full article on original website
Iowa community college cancels women's basketball season
CRESTON, Iowa — The basketball season is already over in Creston for the Southwestern Community College women. The school announced Wednesday that it has suspended the rest of its women's basketball season because of injuries and other unforeseen circumstances. The roster is reportedly so depleted that, at times, they...
Exira-EHK girls outlast CAM in 62-58 barn burner
(Anita) -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton girl's basketball team (3-0) outlasted the CAM Cougars (3-2) to stay undefeated in their early 2023 campaign. There may be some new faces taking the spotlight for Exira-EHK, but when it mattered most in the fourth quarter, the Spartans hit a pair of clutch threes and a trio of free throws to ice away a 62-58 win over their Rolling Valley Conference rival, CAM.
Red Oak's Athen, Lewis Central's Cushing named NAIA All-Americans
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders earned NAIA Volleyball All-American honors on Friday. Those accolades went to Red Oak's Sierra Athen and Lewis Central's Rachel Cushing. Athen (Bellevue) and Cushing (College of St. Mary) were both second-team choices. View the full list of selections here.
North Nodaway's Cline to continue hoops career at North Central Missouri
(Hopkins) -- North Nodaway basketball standout Jacquelyn Cline will take her talents to North Central Missouri Community College. "It's really exciting," Cline said. "It's always been an idea. Now it's something to look forward to." As Cline's basketball career blossomed, she hoped college basketball would be in her future. "It...
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/9): Creston grabs OT win, Shenandoah picks up victory No. 1
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah got their first win, Glenwood was impressive, Creston won in OT, Mount Ayr kept winning, AL downed TJ, South Holt picked up a big W and much more from Friday in KMAland boys hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 73 Clarinda 47. Logyn Eckheart led three Glenwood players...
Exira-EHK boys win double overtime thriller 73-71 over CAM
(Anita) -- It took two extra periods of basketball, but the Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton boys (3-0) survived a late surge from CAM (1-2) in a Rolling Valley Conference thriller Friday night. The Spartans led by as much as 16 points in the first half, however, a valiant effort from CAM led...
Glenwood alum Sanders, Maryville grad Sundell honored on Phil Steele All-MVFC teams
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders were honored by Phil Steele with the release of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference teams. Glenwood alum and South Dakota State senior Caleb Sanders (DL) was a first team pick while Maryville alum and North Dakota State senior Jalen Sundell (OL) was a second team honor.
Loaded Lewis Central girls wrestling stressing daily improvement
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central looks to have a powerhouse lineup in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling. The Titans' program is rolling under former Thomas Jefferson head coach August Manz, and big things may soon be in store. "The girls have come out blazing," Manz said. "We've exceeded...
Youthful Riverside wrestling hoping to scrap, compete at home tournament
(Oakland) -- The Riverside wrestling program has a young lineup this year, but Coach Casey Conover likes the scrappiness of his team early in the season. Pairing their scrappiness with in-season experience should do wonders for the Bulldogs this season. "I like the fight of our young kids," Conover said....
Drake's Claypool lands FCS Freshman All-American honor
(Des Moines) -- Drake redshirt freshman defensive lineman Finn Claypool has been named to the Hero Sports FCS Freshman All-American Team. Claypool finished third in the Pioneer Football League in tackles for loss (14.5) and sacks (8.0), ranking among the top 25 in the FCS. View the complete release from...
Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa
Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 16, 2022 (prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:
SWCC receives $1 million 'Career Academy Incentive Fund' grant
(Creston) -- With the help of a state grant, Southwestern Community College is hoping to provide students with better access to career technical education programs. The Office of Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced Tuesday $4 million in grants through the Career Academy Incentive Fund -- $1 million of which is going towards the Creston-based community college to establish a new center in Mount Ayr. Lindsay Stoaks, SWCC vice president of instruction, says the college has partnered with the Ringgold County Economic Development Corporation and five school districts in and around Mount Ayr to establish and construct a new facility.
Katie Albright, 70 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Katie passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Annette Paul, 59, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Private family interment at Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Floyd A. Fike, Jr., 85 of Essex
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Floyd passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Red Oak Rehabilitation Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Betty Hefflefinger, 90, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start:3:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Open Visitation. Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends. Memorials:Rose...
Larry Miller, age 78, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Memorials:May be given in his name. Allen passed away at the Clearview Home in Mount Ayr on Tuesday. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Southwest Iowa Families holds groundbreaking for Lakin Foundation Child and Family Center
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda-based non-profit has officially broken ground on its new $3 million facility. At a special groundbreaking ceremony on a chilly Wednesday afternoon, staff, administration, and board members of Southwest Iowa Families, along with Clarinda City officials, broke ground at 117 West Main Street in downtown Clarinda where the non-profit's new 9,000 square-foot Lakin Foundation Child and Family Center will soon sit. Bernie Wagoner is the clinic's director. Wagoner tells KMA News it was a surreal experience to finally see the dirt work for the new building.
Steve Porter, 80, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life GatheringName:Steve PorterPronunciation: Age:80From:Corning, Iow…
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
