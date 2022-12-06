ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

kmaland.com

Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa

Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 16, 2022 (prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:
OMAHA, NE
Maize n Brew

2023 Nebraska LB commit Hayden Moore expected to visit Michigan this weekend

According to a report by 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($), the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating an unofficial visit this weekend from 2023 three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Aurora, Colorado has been committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers since June, but that was when Scott Frost was still the head coach of the program. Matt Rhule has since taken over and is still recruiting him, as he and his staff took an in-home visit with Moore earlier this week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

The 25 best players in Nebraska football history

Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers Blow By Badgers, 82-54

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Jaz Shelley erupted for 31 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as a short-handed Nebraska women’s basketball team rolled to an 82-54 win over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Playing without three starters because of injuries, Nebraska improved to 2-0 in Big...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (12/7): Drake downs Omaha, Nebraska falls in Big Ten opener

(KMAland) -- Drake took down Omaha while Nebraska lost their Big Ten opener to Indiana in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday. Nebraska (6-4, 0-1): Nebraska lost an 81-65 Big Ten Conference opener to No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1). The Huskers, playing without Sam Griesel (illness), got 22 points from C.J. Wilcher. Emmanuel Bandoumel tallied 13 points, and Derrick Walker and Keisei Tominaga added 11 apiece. Walker also had five rebounds and five assists.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Loaded Lewis Central girls wrestling stressing daily improvement

(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central looks to have a powerhouse lineup in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling. The Titans' program is rolling under former Thomas Jefferson head coach August Manz, and big things may soon be in store. "The girls have come out blazing," Manz said. "We've exceeded...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Crouse reaches career milestone as East Mills holds off Stanton

(Malvern) -- The early-season unbeaten streak for the East Mills Wolverines (5-0) continued Friday in a 66-61 victory over Stanton (2-2). What appeared to be another easy victory for the Wolverines quickly turned into a dogfight. “We came out and stomped on [Stanton’s] throats and they started hitting their shots,...
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Sterling girls hoops 'focused on the process' after strong start

(Sterling) -- The Sterling girls basketball team has been focused, tough and efficient in their 2-0 start. Sterling opened the year with a 47-43 win over defending Class D2 state champion Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday and followed with a victory over Friend on Tuesday. "We're tough and focused...
STERLING, NE

