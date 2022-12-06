ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Cantrell, council playing political ‘chicken’ over next top cop

The impending showdown between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council over selection of the next police chief is shaping up as a high-stakes game of political “chicken,” with the executive and legislative branches of city government barreling toward a collision. In that scenario, who’s most...
NOLA.com

Watch live: NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson discusses his retirement plan

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will speak Wednesday at 11 a.m. about his plans to retire at the end of the year. Ferguson tendered his resignation on Tuesday, ending nearly four rocky years at the top of a department mired in steep officer losses and a lasting surge in shootings, murders and carjackings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Did Ponchatoula police fire and defame an officer out of retaliation? The court will decide

A former police officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Ponchatoula police department alleging they wrongfully terminated and defamed him. Melvin McGary, a 23-year police veteran, was terminated from his position as captain last week after an incident in September where he responded to a traffic stop being conducted on his stepson, George Alexander.
PONCHATOULA, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Harahan cancels Christmas parade due to shortage of police officers

The Harahan Police Department has canceled the city's Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 17 due to a lack of available police officers. Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker announced the decision Friday, saying his department doesn't have the personnel to "adequately provide security and public safety coverage for this event." The...
HARAHAN, LA
WDSU

New Orleans expected to extend contract of former NYPD consultant

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will extend the contract of a former New York Police Department officer tapped to help revamp the New Orleans Police Department, sources tell WDSU. Fausto Pichardo was hired in September amid an officer shortage crisis. Pichardo was tasked with creating a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy