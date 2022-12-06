Read full article on original website
Mayor Cantrell invites city council input in police chief search
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking the New Orleans City Council for input in finding a replacement for retiring New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
NOLA.com
Uber driver killed by passenger worked for NOPD, was a caretaker for her mother
Yolanda Dillion had recently started driving for Uber as a way to make ends meet. The 54-year-old from New Orleans had a master's degree in sociology from Tulane University and 10 years on the job as a budget analyst with the New Orleans Police Department, relatives said. "She was just...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Cantrell, council playing political ‘chicken’ over next top cop
The impending showdown between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council over selection of the next police chief is shaping up as a high-stakes game of political “chicken,” with the executive and legislative branches of city government barreling toward a collision. In that scenario, who’s most...
WANTED: Reckless driver out of the Seventh Ward, NOPD
The NOPD says on Sunday (Dec. 4) 27-year-old, Devon Shomari Robertson was reportedly seen doing donuts in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
Harvey murder victim is NOPD civilian employee
A strange twist in Thursday’s death of a woman found in a car at a Harvey motel. The victim has been described as a 54-year-old part-time Uber driver who was a full time civilian employee of the New Orleans Police Department.
WWL-TV
NOPD 'Controlling the narrative' by posting less bad crime news to social media
NEW ORLEANS — Amid leadership turmoil, low morale, and high crime, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed it has changed its social media strategy to portray a more positive image. City Council Crime Analyst Jeff Asher tracked more than 1,300 shooting incidents since January 2021, matched them with more...
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. His former teacher and mentor, Jess Ambrose, said...
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to Plaza Drive shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Dylan Naquin.
Newell – NO debate – NOPD’s next chief must come from a national search
Do you allow the legislative branch of government to conduct some due diligence on whomever Mayor LaToya Cantrell desires to appoint?It would seem to me that if you’re trying to garner the trust of the electorate, you would take the latter approach.
NOLA.com
Watch live: NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson discusses his retirement plan
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will speak Wednesday at 11 a.m. about his plans to retire at the end of the year. Ferguson tendered his resignation on Tuesday, ending nearly four rocky years at the top of a department mired in steep officer losses and a lasting surge in shootings, murders and carjackings.
NOLA.com
Morrell warns Cantrell: don't 'circumvent the public will' on police chief
New Orleans City Council Vice President JP Morrell Thursday warned Mayor LaToya Cantrell the council will use its powers to remove her choice for police superintendent unless she engages in a nationwide search for a candidate — and puts them before the council for confirmation. Morrell this year authored...
NOLA.com
Somber Covington leaders remember victims, praise police, question parole procedure
The agenda for the Covington City Council’s Dec. 6 meeting was light on ordinances and resolutions but heavy on emotion as city leaders remembered two well-known residents who were victims of a gruesome double homicide last month. Meeting for its regular monthly session the day after funeral services for...
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner accused of conspiring with NOPD officer to file false reports
New details on a federal investigation into a well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic hotel show that he may have conspired with a New Orleans Police Department officer to commit fraud. According to court documents, Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment on Thursday on charges of...
NOPD looking for this vehicle, gunman
The New Orleans Police Department is hoping someone will recognize the vehicle and gunman from Thursday’s quadruple-shooting outside a dollar store in Gentilly.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in Metairie homicide accused of kidnapping, executing girlfriend
A New Orleans woman whose body was discovered lying on the side of a Metairie road Wednesday morning had been kidnapped by her girlfriend and shot in the head, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday. Jakita Johnson, 39, of Marrero, was booked Thursday with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and...
NOLA.com
Uber driver stabbed to death by her passenger at Harvey hotel; suspect arrested
A 54-year-old Uber driver was fatally stabbed by a passenger she was dropping off at the Travelodge hotel in Harvey Thursday afternoon, and the suspect later uploaded video he took of the dying victim to his Facebook account, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim, Yolanda Dillion, of New...
theadvocate.com
Did Ponchatoula police fire and defame an officer out of retaliation? The court will decide
A former police officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Ponchatoula police department alleging they wrongfully terminated and defamed him. Melvin McGary, a 23-year police veteran, was terminated from his position as captain last week after an incident in September where he responded to a traffic stop being conducted on his stepson, George Alexander.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NOLA.com
Harahan cancels Christmas parade due to shortage of police officers
The Harahan Police Department has canceled the city's Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 17 due to a lack of available police officers. Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker announced the decision Friday, saying his department doesn't have the personnel to "adequately provide security and public safety coverage for this event." The...
WDSU
New Orleans expected to extend contract of former NYPD consultant
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will extend the contract of a former New York Police Department officer tapped to help revamp the New Orleans Police Department, sources tell WDSU. Fausto Pichardo was hired in September amid an officer shortage crisis. Pichardo was tasked with creating a...
