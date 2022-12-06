ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Sylvester Turner Receives 2022 Champion of Service Award at ZT Corporate Chairman’s Gala

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--

Mayor Sylvester Turner was recognized at the Chairman’s Gala as the 2022 recipient of the “Champion of Service Award,” honoring his dedication to the City of Houston, courageous leadership and support of Houston-based ZT Corporate and ZT Baseball over the years. The annual Chairman’s Gala reached new heights in recognition of the company’s 25 th anniversary this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006067/en/

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner accepts the 2022 Champion of Service Award at the ZT Corporate Chairman’s Gala in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Throughout my time as Mayor, I have had the wonderful opportunity to witness the impact that ZT Corporate and CEO Taseer Badar have made on our city – from volunteerism to corporate donations to supporting our youth. I take great pride in receiving the Champion of Service Award and congratulate ZT Corporate on its milestone 25th anniversary. It is businesses and leadership like this that make Houston one of the best cities in the U.S. for entrepreneurship and economic growth,” said Mayor Turner.

ZT Corporate created the annual Champion Award to highlight outstanding individuals in Houston and beyond that are champions in their field. Recipients have risen to the top of their professional careers, despite challenges or obstacles and found success. They are courageous, driven by performance and empower others around them to be change agents for their communities.

Mayor Turner also presented a proclamation declaring it “ZT Corporate Day” in Houston.

To toast and reflect on the outstanding accomplishments put forth by their business, the upscale event hosted a ballroom full of friends, family, investors, partners, industry and civic leaders as well as a world-renowned performer for a night to remember.

“We wanted to reflect and celebrate ZT’s 25 years of success, determination and perseverance,” said Taseer Badar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ZT Corporate. “Despite all our success so far, I truly believe the best is yet to come. I cannot wait for the next 25 years.”

A Historic Night of Celebration

As the curtain went up and more than 1,200 guests were welcomed by emcee Chester Pitts into a glittering silver-themed venue at the Hilton Americas, there was a palpable buzz of excitement for a special performance by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner John Legend. He performed hits including All of Me, Tonight, Love Me Now, Stay With You, Like I’m Gonna Lose You, This Time and Ordinary People.

Noteworthy guests included Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner, Houston Astros Coach Alex Cintron, Professional Baseball Player Jean Carlos Correa, Former Professional Baseball Player Manny Ramirez, Former Prime Time News Anchor and Author Dominique Sachse, and Former Professional Football Players Ephraim Salaam and Travis Johnson.

Recognizing 25 Years of Business Success

The evening provided numerous points of special reflection on ZT Corporate’s entrepreneurial roots and the milestones it has achieved throughout the years. Founded on April 1, 1997, ZT Corporate has grown from a Houston-based private equity firm that began with a single healthcare investment into a flourishing, tri-coastal business. Today, the company has a diverse and dynamic investment portfolio primarily in the healthcare and automotive sectors.

Its flagship operations include Altus Community Healthcare, a multi-disciplinary healthcare services provider; ZT Motors, a top 150 auto dealership group in the U.S.; and ZT Financial Services, the firm’s wealth management arm. ZT Corporate has grown into a $1 billion+ of enterprise value across its portfolio entities with over 3,000 employees.

“ZT Corporate is building unprecedented momentum, and we are grateful for our employees, partners and clients for playing a pivotal role in this journey with us,” said Badar. “Our vision for the future has never been more focused, and we look forward to building on our strong foundation as we enhance our portfolio and optimize our business.”

