Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAR
Police investigating after 30-year-old man shot in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday in Fort Walton Beach. The incident happened around 1:41 a.m. at 315 Miracle Strip Parkway. Police were called to the area for a shots fired complaint. "As the responding officers drove to the incident location, they...
WEAR
Gulf Breeze man shares story of saving man from jumping off 3 Mile Bridge to help others
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man who saved someone from jumping off the 3 Mile Bridge is sharing his story Friday. Steven Parlier prefers to stay out of the spotlight. This happened Oct. 13. He’s only telling WEAR News his story because he hopes it can save someone’s...
WEAR
Death investigation underway in Santa Rosa County after woman found in Publix parking lot
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway in Santa Rosa County after a 71-year-old woman was found dead at a Publix parking lot Friday night. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 7:15 p.m. officials responded to a medical emergency call at the Publix on Woodbine Road in Pace.
WEAR
3 Pensacola men arrested after pursuit with law enforcement
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three Pensacola men were arrested after a pursuit with law enforcement Thursday, according to a release. Quantez Jackson, 26; Jonathan Harris, 32; and Freddie Fountain, 33, received multiple charges after a release states they were involved in a pursuit with multiple law enforcement, which led to the recovery of trafficking amounts of narcotics.
WEAR
Deputies: Tennessee man crashes stolen U-Haul in Walton County after 50-mile chase
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tennessee man was arrested in Walton County following a 50-mile pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. Joshua James Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee, is charged with grand theft, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and grand theft auto. He was arrested early Friday morning. Deputies say Cornelius was...
WEAR
Tom Thumb on Summit Blvd. in Pensacola robbed at gunpoint
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Tom Thumb in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the gas station on Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road. Pensacola Police say the suspect forced the clerk into the backroom at gunpoint before taking cash and getting away. No...
WEAR
Man facing 7 charges following chase, crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man arrested for Wednesday's chase and crash in Escambia County is facing seven charges. Arkeen Cox remains in Escambia County Jail without bond on these charges from Florida Highway Patrol:. fleeing/eluding. resisting arrest. driving without a valid license. hit-and-run reckless driving. out of state fugitive.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies need help identifying home burglar
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers is asking for help trying to identify a man allegedly involved in a burglary in Okaloosa County. According to authorities, the burglary happened at a residence in Laurel Hill back in August. If you have any information regarding the identity of the...
Convicted felon found with 9 pounds of marijuana, 120 grams of cocaine, arrested: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they “scored a major arrest” Thursday when they arrested a convicted felon who was found with several guns, over 4,000 grams of marijuana, cocaine and cash, according to a release from the OCSO. 28-year-old Damian Beltran of Shalimar was charged with trafficking in cocaine, […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County sheriff responds to fourth employee arrest this year
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New details were released Thursday on the arrest of a now former Santa Rosa County deputy. Corey Jones was arrested Tuesday for insurance fraud stemming from a car accident in September. Sheriff Bob Johnson tells WEAR News Jones worked for the sheriff's office for about...
WEAR
Convicted felon arrested in Santa Rosa County on illegal hunting charge
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Rosa County on an illegal hunting charge. Michael Lovins, 33, of Milton, was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail last Friday on these charges:. conservation animals - take deer or turkey with gun and light. possession of weapon...
WEAR
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle collided with the motorcycle as the vehicle was exiting a business parking...
WEAR
Deputies: Escambia County Dollar General employee hit by shoplifter's getaway car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged theft involved in shoplifting from a Dollar General Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Dollar General on Michigan Avenue after a store employee got injured while attempting to stop a shoplifter.
WEAR
Escambia County commissioner looks to create new fire station for Paradise Beach residents
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- For five years, hundreds of residents who live in the Paradise Beach area have gone without a fire station. Station 20 in Paradise Beach was closed by the county after the lease expired on the property. The county says they hope to build a new fire...
WEAR
Deputies: Florida man arrested for trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over 500,000 people
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over half-a-million people, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Kevin McCray, of Panama City, is charged with the importation of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl across state lines after Bay County deputies say they located a 2.5 pound "brick" of fentanyl following a search of McCray's "stash house" on Tuesday.
Pensacola man who climbed tower to escape police to be sentenced
A Pensacola sex offender who ran from police by climbing a radio tower will be sentenced next month.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for missing 44-year-old man
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 44-year-old man. Joshua Coleman, 44, has not been seen since he left he Aplin Road home on Dec. 3, according to the sheriff's office. Coleman was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans, driving...
Santa Rosa County deputy lied to insurance company, says arrest report
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with insurance fraud earlier this week. According to his arrest report, the insurance fraud was due to him not having insurance on a van when he got into a wreck, then adding the van to his coverage plan and filing a […]
WJHG-TV
Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
PCPD looking to identify Nov. hit-and-run suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is releasing more details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a local man. The police department is asking for your help to identify the suspect. Police said Joshua Frazier was trying to cross 500 Block East 23rd St. at about 9:00 Saturday night, November […]
Comments / 0