Fort Walton Beach, FL

WEAR

3 Pensacola men arrested after pursuit with law enforcement

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three Pensacola men were arrested after a pursuit with law enforcement Thursday, according to a release. Quantez Jackson, 26; Jonathan Harris, 32; and Freddie Fountain, 33, received multiple charges after a release states they were involved in a pursuit with multiple law enforcement, which led to the recovery of trafficking amounts of narcotics.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Tom Thumb on Summit Blvd. in Pensacola robbed at gunpoint

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Tom Thumb in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the gas station on Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road. Pensacola Police say the suspect forced the clerk into the backroom at gunpoint before taking cash and getting away. No...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man facing 7 charges following chase, crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man arrested for Wednesday's chase and crash in Escambia County is facing seven charges. Arkeen Cox remains in Escambia County Jail without bond on these charges from Florida Highway Patrol:. fleeing/eluding. resisting arrest. driving without a valid license. hit-and-run reckless driving. out of state fugitive.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies need help identifying home burglar

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers is asking for help trying to identify a man allegedly involved in a burglary in Okaloosa County. According to authorities, the burglary happened at a residence in Laurel Hill back in August. If you have any information regarding the identity of the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle collided with the motorcycle as the vehicle was exiting a business parking...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Escambia County Dollar General employee hit by shoplifter's getaway car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged theft involved in shoplifting from a Dollar General Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Dollar General on Michigan Avenue after a store employee got injured while attempting to stop a shoplifter.
WEAR

Deputies: Florida man arrested for trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over 500,000 people

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over half-a-million people, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Kevin McCray, of Panama City, is charged with the importation of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl across state lines after Bay County deputies say they located a 2.5 pound "brick" of fentanyl following a search of McCray's "stash house" on Tuesday.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies searching for missing 44-year-old man

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 44-year-old man. Joshua Coleman, 44, has not been seen since he left he Aplin Road home on Dec. 3, according to the sheriff's office. Coleman was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans, driving...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCPD looking to identify Nov. hit-and-run suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is releasing more details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a local man. The police department is asking for your help to identify the suspect. Police said Joshua Frazier was trying to cross 500 Block East 23rd St. at about 9:00 Saturday night, November […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

