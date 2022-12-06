The Texarkana Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Committee invites the community to celebrate a yearlong 150th celebration of Texarkana that will engage past, present, and prospective citizens and enhance community pride of place. With this goal, TXK150 has prepared an introductory calendar, and webpages to provide additional information on TXK150 events. The main landing page for all announcements related to TXK150 events will be in partnership with goTXK at www.gotxk.org/txk150 and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/txk150. The release of this calendar and webpage coincides with the beginning of the yearlong celebration and the anniversary of the sale of city lots 149 years ago today.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO