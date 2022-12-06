Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
txktoday.com
Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Committee Announces Year Long Celebration
The Texarkana Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Committee invites the community to celebrate a yearlong 150th celebration of Texarkana that will engage past, present, and prospective citizens and enhance community pride of place. With this goal, TXK150 has prepared an introductory calendar, and webpages to provide additional information on TXK150 events. The main landing page for all announcements related to TXK150 events will be in partnership with goTXK at www.gotxk.org/txk150 and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/txk150. The release of this calendar and webpage coincides with the beginning of the yearlong celebration and the anniversary of the sale of city lots 149 years ago today.
txktoday.com
Jaymes Moats
Jaymes E. Moats, 50, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on November 22, 2022. He was born November 8, 1972, in Ft. Ord, California to Bert and Terry Moats-Worcester. Jaymes worked for Home Depot and enjoyed reading, gaming, watching movies, and helping friends. He was a veteran of the US Army...
txktoday.com
Deidra Kaye Campbell
Deidra Kaye Campbell, 55, of Hooks, Texas passed away on December 8, 2022. She was born January 7, 1967, in Benton, Arkansas to Charles and Patsy Pinkston. She had a master’s in social work and a Doctorate in child psychology. Deidra worked as a social worker for Gentiva in Texarkana.
txktoday.com
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Board Plan – Two Year Modifications Ready for Public Comment
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) requires Workforce Boards to develop strategic plans and...
KSLA
Texarkana police departments participate in annual Shop with a Cop event
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Police departments in Arkansas and Texas gathered at a couple of stores Tuesday morning (Dec. 6) to hold an annual holiday event. Law enforcement officers filled the aisles of the Target in Texarkana, Texas and the Walmart in Texarkana, Ark. Tuesday morning to bring cheer to a special group of families.
KSLA
Texarkana students unite to help homeless
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Odds for stolen packages will be even higher this year, with a predicted...
texarkanafyi.com
Nevada-Based Demilitarization Company is Relocating to Texarkana
The TexAmerica’s Center has a new tenant moving. Enirosafe Demil will be bringing $363 million in total contract values and a lot of work with them to TexAmericas Center and the State of Texas. Press Release:. TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial...
KTBS
Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
txktoday.com
Roger Dale Stone
Roger Dale Stone, age 64 of Maud, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in a local hospital. Mr. Stone was born September 16, 1958 in Commerce, Texas. He was a High Lift Operator with Campbell Soup company for 34 years, and is preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Allie Stone.
txktoday.com
Elaine Carpenter
Edris Elaine Carpenter, 95 of Texarkana passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in a local nursing facility. Elaine was born on April 13, 1927, in Texarkana to Moody Lyman Johnson & Martha Louise Baldwin Johnson (later Simmons). She was proceeded in death by her parents; her stepfather Cecil Ray...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Entertainment for the Weekend of December 9 & 10
We love the Holidays and all there is to do around them with Shopping, Christmas lights, and of course lots of entertainment. Here is our weekly “Weekend Rundown” of Live Music for this weekend. Weather permitting, on Saturday, December 9 it is the Annual Texarkana Toys for Tots...
KTBS
One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
easttexasradio.com
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
KSLA
Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) is asking for help finding a missing woman from Horatio, Ark. On Dec. 6, SCSD made a Facebook post about a woman who is missing from Sevier County, Ark. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen in Horatio, Ark., in a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
East Texas teen sentenced for murder of fellow high school student
A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
ktalnews.com
TTPD urges social media users to avoid scam post showing injured, unidentified child
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana are warning social media users about a fake post asking the public to help identify a child victim of a hit and run. The post has circulated in several iterations throughout social media circles in the United States and the United Kingdom.
txktoday.com
State Asks For Restraints, Additional Security At Trial For ‘Combative’ Murder Defendant
TEXARKANA, Texas–Prosecutors have asked the judge overseeing the murder case of a Texarkana man accused of killing his girlfriend to approve extra restraints and additional security officers at trial because of his allegedly “continuous aggressive and violent” conduct in the Bowie County jail. Travis Alston Turner, 29,...
OSHA investigation finds violations by Arkansas company in two workers’ deaths.
EDMOND (KFOR) – An Arkansas construction company will face hefty fines following a tragedy at an Edmond construction site. The incident happened back in June when two workers were found dead inside a manhole near the intersection of Midwest and Covell. The two men were conducting testing below ground when investigators said they passed out […]
hopeprescott.com
3 Vehicle Accident on US 67 Near Sale Barn in Hope
At least two people were injured in a three vehicle accident on US 67 west in Hope in front of the sale barn around 5:30pm Tuesday. Hope Firemen had to use extrication tools to free one driver who appeared alert during the rescue. Personnel were on hand from the Hope Police, Hope Fire Department, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, Southeast VFD, Arkansas State Police, and Pafford.
KSLA
CPSO: Man faces charges after hitting coworker in head with hammer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Darius Coleman, 33, is now facing additional charges after attacking his coworker, hitting him in the head with a hammer multiple times. On Dec. 6, detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Darius Coleman with the additional charges of possession of schedule II and possession of schedule I, after crime lab results proved methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his apartment.
Comments / 0