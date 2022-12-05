Read full article on original website
Teens in foster care aging out of the system and becoming homeless
We’ve all seen them. Youth standing on a street corner looking cold, disheveled, and dirty. Some of these youth are running from abusive homes; others are struggling with addiction, and some are simply the product of aging out of foster care and having nowhere to go because they can’t support themselves.
Parenting/caregiver workshops at Dr. Fernando Escalante Tribal Library help grandmother learn to communicate with grandson
Maria Humo, a certified home care provider, found herself with a full house when she added the title of foster mom to her list of expertise. Over the past year, Humo has taken the responsibility of fostering her two grandchildren, Samuel and Aliana, along with providing care for the other young children of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.
Long-Term Recovery from Addiction and Substance Use
Originally Posted On: https://stairwayrecovery.com/blog/long-term-recovery-addiction/. Those suffering seek recovery, but how do you define long-term recovery from addiction? What does it look like? When you are struggling with any type of substance use disorder, the prospect of abstaining from substance use and addressing some of the underlying issues that may be contributing to your disorder can be daunting. However, these are critical components of successful, long-term recovery—and why it is extremely difficult to reach recovery on your own.
Tailored activity program shows promise for Black people with dementia and their family caregivers
Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation and aggression are hallmarks of dementia that occur across disease stages and types, and can negatively impact both the person living with dementia and their caregivers. With most of the 6.2 million Americans living with dementia being cared for by a family member at home, nonpharmacological approaches (management without medications) are the preferred first course of action to slow disease progession, decrease health care utilization, increase quality of life and ease caregiver distress.
End-of-Life Family Caregivers: Experience with Symptom Management
About 30% of all fatalities in the US take place at home. Good end-of-life (EOL) care requires effective symptom management. In managing EOL symptom management, family caregivers are crucial. According to recent federal policies, improved family caregiver training and support are essential. For a study, researchers sought to analyze the characteristics of caregivers who are assisting with and reporting difficulty managing symptoms at the end of life and evaluate the characteristics of the caregiver and care recipient associated with the caregiver’s report of difficulty.
