beckershospitalreview.com
Dignity, 2 Tenet affiliates to resolve billing fraud allegations for $22.5M
San Francisco-based Dignity Health and two Tenet Healthcare-affiliated facilities in California agreed to pay more than $22 million combined to settle Medi-Cal billing fraud allegations. The federal government and state of California accused Dignity, Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center of submitting Medi-Cal claims for services...
beckershospitalreview.com
Judge puts voter-approved medical debt relief measure on hold in Arizona
Arizona voters in November overwhelmingly passed a measure designed to reduce interest rates on medical debt, but a judge has temporarily halted the measure from taking full effect, the Arizona Republic reported Dec. 8. The measure is being challenged by opponents who argue that the ballot initiative is unclear about...
beckershospitalreview.com
California to allocate $480.5M for youth mental health
California is awarding $480.5 million to fund 54 projects aimed at improving the state's behavioral health infrastructure for children and youth. The projects are designed to increase care, especially in the least restrictive, community-based settings, with community wellness/youth prevention centers, outpatient treatment for substance use disorders, school-linked health centers and outpatient community mental health clinics, according to a Dec. 7 news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.
beckershospitalreview.com
Colorado hospital without funds to pay employees this week
The board of directors at Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health held a Dec. 7 meeting saying that they currently do not have enough money to pay employees on Dec. 9, 9News reported. The directors were expecting a cash advance in early December and have yet to receive it. Hospital leadership...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio measles outbreak reaches partially vaccinated kids: 4 updates
At least three partially vaccinated children in Central Ohio have contracted measles, marking the first cases in the region's outbreak that have not been among unvaccinated children. Fifty nine cases had been confirmed as of Dec. 7, according to a dashboard run by the health department in Columbus. All but...
