Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
DWI in NJ For Not DrivingBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
DWI in NJ For Not Driving
DWI in NJ for not driving.Photo by(@seanfboggs/iStock) Don’t drive drunk, but in this situation, it seems like the case had a strange outcome. Who knew that waiting in your car for a ride home would be considered driving under the influence?
Bergen Motorist Severely Injured In Rear-End Crash Receives $760,000 Settlement
UPDATE: A Bergen County woman received a $760,000 settlement after she was seriously injured when her car was rammed from behind on a busy Oradell street, according to a published report.Mary Kathlynne "Kat" Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road on April 29, 2017 when another ve…
Bergen, Morris Lab Operators Charged With Defrauding Government Out Of $3.5M For COVID Tests
Two business partners from Bergen and Morris counties operated a clinical lab that defrauded government health insurance programs out of an estimated $3.5 million for COVID testing, federal authorities charged. Tariq Din, 55, of Saddle River, and Abid Syed, 45, of East Hanover, paid kickbacks to "marketers" for referrals to...
Carload Of Fool's Gold Sinks Jersey City DEA Imposter's Plan For Riches: Feds
When a Massachusetts woman contacted federal authorities to report a man claiming to be one of them and asking for $330,000 in gold bars, they came up with a plan that would turn the tables and ultimately land the Jersey City imposter in police custody.The undercover agents set up a meeting with 38…
Dry cleaners failed to remediate polluted property in N.J. town, lawsuit says
New Jersey officials have sued a dry-cleaning business in Bergen County, claiming a hazardous chemical used as a degreaser and scouring solvent has posed a health hazard to nearby residents for many years. Current and former owners of the business, located at 46 Grove St. in Elmwood Park, have been...
beckershospitalreview.com
Capital Health receives approval to take over New Jersey Hospital
Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health has received approval to take over services from Trenton-based St. Francis Medical Center. The two parties are planning for Dec. 21 completion of the transaction and transition of services. Following the transition, St. Francis will no longer function as an acute care hospital. However, the emergency room and some outpatient services will remain open, according to a Dec. 8 Capital news release.
UPDATE: NJ Admits Errors, Clears Correctional Officer Over Motorcycle Gang Membership, Side Gig
New Jersey authorities have dropped a case against a correctional police officer who'd been accused of hiding his membership in two outlaw motorcycle gangs.Ruben Morales, who worked at the state prison in Newark, had also been accused of hiding a food truck business he worked on the side.All of the…
Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley
They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.
News 12
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
An ambulance was rear-ended in Newark Friday by a driver in a stolen vehicle, police say. The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them. Police say the 18-year-old driver tried to flee the scene but was arrested. The ambulance driver, EMT and passengers were all taken...
Man Lurking In Secaucus Resident's Yard Had Loaded Handgun, Cocaine: Police
A New York man with an outstanding warrant found lurking in a Secaucus resident's yard in the middle of the night was found in possession of a handgun, cocaine, ecstasy and more, authorities said. Police were called to a Second Street home around 2:05 a.m. when the homeowner said her...
5 Pounds Of Pot In A Suitcase Spells Trouble For Rockland, Bergen Buds
Five pounds of pot for sale landed two men – one from Rockland, the other from Bergen – in trouble with the law.Nelson Cedeno, age 46, and Keith Chandler, age 32, of Garnerville, were stopped near Cedeno’s Woodcliff Lake home by detectives from the the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcoti…
Unprofessional, ‘boorish behavior’ in workplace not illegal under N.J. laws, town says in court filings
A township in Essex County has fired back at its chief financial officer’s lawsuit, claiming unprofessional, “boorish behavior” in the workplace is not a violation of state whistleblower laws meant to protect employees from retaliatory acts. Padmaja Rao, chief financial officer for Montclair, alleges in court papers...
Feds: Man Driving Truck on NJ Turnpike Had 95 Kilos of Cocaine, Fentanyl
Federal authorities say a man from Yonkers, NY, was arrested earlier this week after police found a combined 95 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl in his tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike. 39-year-old Alejandro Nouel Lajud was arrested on December 5th and charged with one count of possession with intent...
Bayonne sergeant accused of accessing data for personal use enters PTI and is still on the force
A Bayonne police sergeant accused of accessing a law enforcement database for personal use could have the charge dismissed after he entered into the state judicial system’s Pre-Trial Intervention (PTI) program this week. Sgt. Richard Killmer, 33 was charged in May with one count of computer theft, a third-degree...
Investigations underway into unrelated New Jersey house fire, domestic violence incident
Police are investigating two unrelated incidents, a house fire and a possible domestic crime, that happened within 40 minutes of each other Wednesday morning.
Paterson Detectives Slam Drug Dealers Serving Out-Of-Town Buyers Near City Transportation Hubs
Dealers slinging heroin and crack in Paterson had what clearly felt like a safe setup near the train station. Out-of-town buyers could walk a short stretch of Park Avenue -- a one-way street always thick with vehicles -- and cop their drugs before hopping a train back to wherever they came from.
5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say
Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
Feds: 200 Pounds Of Coke, Fentanyl Seized In NJ Turnpike Stop Of NY Tractor-Trailer Driver
A tractor-trailer driver from Yonkers had nearly 100 kilos of cocaine and fentanyl combined when he was stopped for driving erratically on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Meadowlands, authorities said. Members of a special federal drug task force found the nearly 225-pound shipment after stopping Alejandro Nouel Lajud, 39,...
N.J. man sentenced to 20 years for killing innocent bystander
A Passaic County man who fatally shot a 22-year-old innocent bystander outside a Paterson nightclub four years ago was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, authorities said. Ferreie Johnson, 28, of Paterson, was found guilty after a jury trial in October of second-degree reckless manslaughter and weapons charges in...
NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone
A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.
Comments / 1