Secaucus, NJ

Bridget Mulroy

DWI in NJ For Not Driving

DWI in NJ for not driving.Photo by(@seanfboggs/iStock) Don’t drive drunk, but in this situation, it seems like the case had a strange outcome. Who knew that waiting in your car for a ride home would be considered driving under the influence?
WAYNE, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Capital Health receives approval to take over New Jersey Hospital

Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health has received approval to take over services from Trenton-based St. Francis Medical Center. The two parties are planning for Dec. 21 completion of the transaction and transition of services. Following the transition, St. Francis will no longer function as an acute care hospital. However, the emergency room and some outpatient services will remain open, according to a Dec. 8 Capital news release.
TRENTON, NJ
News 12

Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested

NJ.com

5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say

Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man sentenced to 20 years for killing innocent bystander

A Passaic County man who fatally shot a 22-year-old innocent bystander outside a Paterson nightclub four years ago was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, authorities said. Ferreie Johnson, 28, of Paterson, was found guilty after a jury trial in October of second-degree reckless manslaughter and weapons charges in...
PATERSON, NJ

