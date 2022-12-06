Read full article on original website
Trinity Health issues $50M in bonds to finance new and existing projects
Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, one of the largest nonprofit hospital groups in the country, is issuing $50 million of new bonds both to finance new projects and to help refinance existing ones. The transaction, dated Dec. 7, has an initial interest rate of 3.62 percent and the bond will mature...
High labor costs, inflation make healthcare outlook negative, Moody's says
Sustained high labor expenses and inflationary pressures will continue to affect the healthcare industry in 2023, keeping the outlook for nonprofit hospital systems negative, Moody's said in a Dec. 7 report. In addition to such pressures, persistent COVID-19 surges, supply chain disruptions and the need for continued cybersecurity investments will...
Duke Health credit rating downgraded amid integration and macro concerns
Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System was downgraded to an "AA-" credit rating amid concern over its planned integration of the Private Diagnostic Clinic, a for-profit medical group with over 1,800 physicians, Fitch Ratings said Dec. 8. The rating, declining from "AA," applies both to specific bonds the group holds...
GE Healthcare to cut debt, explore acquisitions after spinoff
GE Healthcare is looking to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after it spins off from GE in January, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 8. In the coming three years, GE Healthcare said its finance goals will be to pursue organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits, adjust earnings before interest and tax margin in the high teens to 20 percent, and have a free cash flow conversion of more than 85 percent.
CHS 'rapidly reducing contract labor': CEO, CFO insights ahead of 2023
Community Health Systems posted a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter — down from a net gain of $111 million in the same period last year -– amid high labor costs and as demand for non-COVID-19 care services returned more slowly than projected, but it is seeing significant reductions in its temporary staffing costs, according to company executives.
5 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since Nov. 23:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Members of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses approved a new contract with Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn., that resolves a nearly year-long labor dispute. The contract addresses recruitment and retention concerns and includes significant economic investments in staff, according to the union. Union members approved the agreement Dec. 2, about two months after a late September strike.
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
Baptist Health partners with virtual care company
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is partnering with TytoCare to expand its telehealth offerings. Through the partnership, the health system will integrate TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic suite of virtual care tools, which include an app, provider dashboard, and remote examination devices, into its current telehealth offerings. The health system will use both the TytoHome and TytoClinic tools, according to a Dec. 8 TytoCare news release provided to Becker's.
Healthcare marketing leaders on the move: 7 appointments of 2022
Here are the health system and hospital marketing leadership appointments Becker's has reported on in 2022:. Eric Steinberger was named chief marketing officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System. Amalia Stanton was named chief marketing officer and senior vice president and chief of strategic communications of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health...
Long COVID's toll on retirement planning
Americans living with long COVID-19 have not only experienced the health effects related to the condition, but also significant effects to their finances, medical expenses and jobs, CNBC reported Dec. 8. People with long COVID-19 can experience symptoms that last weeks, months or longer. Some experience waves of symptoms while...
10 biggest medical debt updates of the year
Nearly 10 percent of Americans hold medical debt. In 2022, the issue remained prevalent as politicians, hospital executives and patient advocacy groups worked to address the problem in a myriad of different ways. The 10 biggest medical debt stories Becker's reported on in 2022:. Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania...
Highest paid specialties for PAs
Year over year, median total cash compensation for physician assistants and nurse practitioners climbed by 4.5 percent, according to a survey released Dec. 7 by consulting firm SullivanCotter. The "2022 Advanced Practice Provider Compensation and Productivity Survey" examines advanced practice provider median total cash compensation, which includes base pay plus...
An acquisition and a new leader: R1 RCM's 2022
From announcing a new CEO and president to completing its acquisition of Cloudmed, here are five headlines about R1 RCM from 2022. 1. R1 RCM completed its acquisition of Atlanta-based healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed on June 21. R1 RCM announced in January it planned to acquire Cloudmed in an all-stock deal worth about $4.1 billion. Cloudmed works with more than 400 of the largest health systems in the U.S. and recovers more than $1.5 billion in underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients each year.
