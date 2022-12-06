Democrats defied expectations up and down the ballot in 2022 despite facing historic headwinds and other challenges going into the midterms. Throughout the year, Democrats braced for losses as Republicans worked to tie the party’s candidates over a plethora of issues including rising inflation, crime and the flow of migrants over the southern border. President Biden was also seen as a liability for Democrats as he suffered low approval ratings.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO