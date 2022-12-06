Ashland County finishes 2nd in county fair food collection contest

Read full article on original website
Related
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County prosecutor releases November 2022 indictments
ASHLAND — Ashland County Prosecutor Chris Tunnell has released an indictment list that included 14 felonies that were issued by a grand jury that met for a day and a half last month. The grand jury issued a total of 22 indictments, eight of which remain sealed, according to...
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Jail passes inspection with "100 percent" grade
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recent results of the annual State Jail Inspection for 2022. In accordance with Section 5120.10 of the Ohio Revised Code and Executive Order 92-03 of the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the Richland County Jail was inspected on Dec. 1, 2022.
cleveland19.com
Lorain apartment complex trash troubles, residents and city council tired of the stinky mess
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trash troubles that have resulted in one apartment complex’s trash not being picked up for at least 6 weeks, has residents fed up, frustrated and angry. Because it’s also a potential health concern. Luis Baez says his mother has lived in the same...
spectrumnews1.com
Upper Sandusky display continues to spread Christmas cheer 26 years later
Drive through holiday light displays are popping up all over Ohio. They are a great way to get us into the Christmas spirit with donations going to various organizations and charities. One display in Upper Sandusky has been around for 26 years. It started with the dream of one woman...
WYTV.com
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
Firefighters battle massive fire in Portage County
Fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Portage County Thursday night. Firefighters are working to combat the blaze at Patrick Excavating and Trucking, along State Route 5 in Charlestown Township.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Health Dept. releases November food inspections
ASHLAND — It's that time of the month again. The Ashland County Health Department has published the results of its inspections conducted in November. They performed over 20 inspections on a number of businesses, including a number of Ashland University's cafes and a few local fast food joints.
cleveland19.com
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces millions in tax credits for capital projects, including 4 in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval Wednesday of millions of dollars in tax credits for capital projects across the state, including four combined in the Cleveland and Canton areas. A total of $100 million in investments from the state government will...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio
Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
ashlandsource.com
New Philadelphia claims close encounter of the winning kind over Madison Comprehensive
New Philadelphia edged Madison Comprehensive 61-52 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 9. Recently on December 3, Madison Comprehensive squared off with Clay in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Schools Foundation now accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumnus Award
ASHLAND — The Ashland City Schools Foundation (ACSF) is pleased to announce that they are now accepting nominations for the Ashland High School Distinguished Alumnus Award, Class of 2023. This award was created to recognize and honor graduates of Ashland High School who have realized significant and noteworthy achievements...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
US Marshals recapture 2 inmates who escaped from Lorain Co. facility Wednesday
U.S. Marshals have captured the two inmates who escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility Wednesday night, officials confirmed to News 5 Friday morning.
Comments / 0