Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has entered into an agreement with Chinese venture capital firm Morningside to accelerate its digital health portfolio. Under the agreement, Hartford HealthCare and Morningside will select and work with a series of pilot programs to collect outcomes data that validates the digital health approach, according to a Dec. 9 press release Hartford shared with Becker's.
Top cloud companies used by health IT vendors
Health IT vendors — like their hospital and health system counterparts — are increasingly moving their data to the cloud, often working with Big Tech companies. Here are the top public cloud providers used by health IT vendors, according to a Dec. 8 KLAS Research report that surveyed 44 companies:
Hospitals transmitting patient data to Twitter, Facebook? 5 things to know
Facebook parent company Meta and now Twitter are accused of receiving patient data from hospitals and health systems via "pixel" advertising tracking tools. Here are five things to know about the accusations:. 1. Hospitals and health systems — along with a variety of businesses, universities, and government agencies and officials...
MultiCare rolls out app to connect patients to clinical trials
MultiCare Health System has partnered with healthcare information technology company IllumiCare to allow providers to recommend patients to clinical trials using an app. The app, dubbed Trials App, allows clinicians to see if their patients meet the referral criteria for an institutional clinical trial. The technology also allows patients to connect to trial coordinators for follow-ups and tracks a patient's journey within the recruitment and trial process, according to a Dec. 8 press release from IllumiCare.
10 biggest healthcare moves from Google in 2022
From entering into an agreement with EHR vendor Epic to helping some of the biggest health systems improve health equity through data, Google is continuing its push into the healthcare industry. Here are 10 of the biggest healthcare moves from the company in 2022:. Google Cloud partnered with health systems...
The startups hospital, health system VC arms are investing in
Hospital and health system venture capital arms help provide financial investment and resources to startups. If successful, these companies have the potential to generate additional revenue for the health system. Here are five moves from health system VC arms Becker's has covered since Nov. 14:. Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital...
Ascension's CIO aims to develop a mobile-first approach for patients
Gagan Singh, CIO and senior vice president of Ascension, said the health system is building out a new mobile-first approach for its patients in order to enhance their digital experience, BuiltInChicago reported Dec. 8. The new app will allow patients to get a comprehensive view of their entire interaction with...
Hospitals may unknowingly be sharing data on website visitors with Twitter
After coming under scrutiny in recent months for sharing patient information with Facebook parent company Meta, hospitals and health systems may also be inadvertently transmitting data to Twitter, the Washington Post reported Dec. 8. The Twitter advertising pixel may be sending website visitor info back to the company, according to...
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
Healthcare must innovate to attract and retain workforce, AHA says in new report
The U.S. nursing workforce lost more than 100,000 people between 2019 and 2022, its largest decline in 40 years, and the American Hospital Association wants to do something about that to ensure healthcare systems can retain workers, a new report said. The challenge remains writ large as there is a...
Epic launches interoperability hub for developers
Epic is introducing a connection hub where developers can indicate that their software is interoperable with the EHR vendor. Launching Jan. 9, the new site will allow vendors connected to Epic to self-report that they have successfully attained data exchange with Epic. Developers can join by submitting their information and filling out an optional questionnaire. Along with the hub, Epic is also introducing a new vendor services platform.
Walmart's research institute aims to solve the diversity gap in clinical trials
Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute, Politico reported Dec. 7. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, told Politico it wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.
Mayo Clinic Ventures helps launch virtual fertility startup with $5.4M funding round
Mayo Clinic Ventures is among the investors in a $5.4 million funding round launching virtual fertility startup Turtle Health into eight states, a company spokesperson emailed Becker's. The startup provides at-home fertility tests and recently partnered with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, whose in vitro fertilization specialists are offering Turtle Health's...
U of Michigan Health to acquire, invest $800M in 6-hospital system
The University of Michigan Health's board of regents on Dec. 8 approved a proposed agreement that would see it acquire Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System to become a $7 billion-health system with more than 200 sites of care. Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health said it will inject $800 million...
Missouri hospital seeks 'deeper affiliation' with health system amid $2M loss for 2022
The Hermann (Mo.) Area District Hospital is seeking a "deeper affiliation" with Mercy Health or another provider as it projects to lose $2 million in 2022, The Washington Missourian reported Dec. 8. Matt Siebert, the 24-bed hospital's assistant administrator, told the outlet that most rural hospitals are "looking for economies...
GE Healthcare to cut debt, explore acquisitions after spinoff
GE Healthcare is looking to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after it spins off from GE in January, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 8. In the coming three years, GE Healthcare said its finance goals will be to pursue organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits, adjust earnings before interest and tax margin in the high teens to 20 percent, and have a free cash flow conversion of more than 85 percent.
OTC flu, cold meds in short supply nationwide
High demand for over-the-counter flu and cold medications such as children's Tylenol, cough syrup and Motrin are leading to nationwide shortages, CBS affiliate WFMY reported Dec. 7. Unlike other drug shortages, these come as a result of demand spiking early due to respiratory syncytial virus, flu and COVID-19, Dave Wuest,...
Sun Pharma plant may be barred from shipping drugs to US
Sun Pharmaceuticals' drug manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India, received an import alert from the FDA Dec. 7, which could threaten the drugmakers' ability to ship drugs to the U.S. The regulatory move comes after inspectors detected issues at the plant during a site visit between April 26 and May 9....
CHS 'rapidly reducing contract labor': CEO, CFO insights ahead of 2023
Community Health Systems posted a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter — down from a net gain of $111 million in the same period last year -– amid high labor costs and as demand for non-COVID-19 care services returned more slowly than projected, but it is seeing significant reductions in its temporary staffing costs, according to company executives.
