ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Tulsi Indian Eatery offers holiday deals, authentic regional cuisines

LOS ANGELES — One of California’s pandemic-born restaurant chains is looking for a holiday boost. Tulsi Indian Eatery, founded three years ago, has been pushing Christmas specials to boost its brand and encourage trying new things. This year, they will start the specials on Dec. 18. While other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

'LA in a Minute' videos educate TikTok about the city

When a Los Angeles dad noticed his son constantly immersed in TikTok videos, he made the decision to elevate his child’s social media feed by posting educational videos about the city. Evan Lovett’s “LA in a Minute” TikTok videos have gone viral. Lovett joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Thatcher Yard affordable housing project breaks ground in Marina del Rey

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. — It’s taken six years, but a new 98-unit permanent affordable and supportive housing community in Marina Del Rey broke ground Thursday. After protracted negotiations with neighborhood members about the development’s overall design, the building’s height and the number of units, Thatcher Yard is on track to open in about two years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynews13.com

Blossom Market Hall celebrating first anniversary in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Blossom Market Hall returns to Southern California this weekend in honor of its first anniversary. The San Gabriel food hall pushed through construction delays and the COVID-19 pandemic to finally open to the public in December 2021, breathing new life into a former 1949 Masonic Lodge in the historic Mission District.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
mynews13.com

Local chef's sandwiches are star of 'Clyde's' at Mark Taper Forum

LOS ANGELES — “Clyde’s” isn’t just about a sandwich, but the convenient comfort food takes center stage. Lynn Nottage’s play is set in a sandwich shop and the characters have a tendency to wax poetic about the wonderful combinations you can put between two slices of bread.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Walk of Fame star for Octavia Spencer unveiled

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012. Will Farrell and Allison Janney...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy