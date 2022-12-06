Read full article on original website
Tulsi Indian Eatery offers holiday deals, authentic regional cuisines
LOS ANGELES — One of California’s pandemic-born restaurant chains is looking for a holiday boost. Tulsi Indian Eatery, founded three years ago, has been pushing Christmas specials to boost its brand and encourage trying new things. This year, they will start the specials on Dec. 18. While other...
Developer Shopoff discusses big plans for Westminster mall transformation
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Bill Shopoff has big plans for the Westminster mall. Shopoff, the president and CEO of Irvine-based Shopoff Realty and Investments, is one of four owners looking to transform the 1.3 million square foot aging mall into a regional destination. "We want to create a place where...
'LA in a Minute' videos educate TikTok about the city
When a Los Angeles dad noticed his son constantly immersed in TikTok videos, he made the decision to elevate his child’s social media feed by posting educational videos about the city. Evan Lovett’s “LA in a Minute” TikTok videos have gone viral. Lovett joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times...
Thatcher Yard affordable housing project breaks ground in Marina del Rey
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. — It’s taken six years, but a new 98-unit permanent affordable and supportive housing community in Marina Del Rey broke ground Thursday. After protracted negotiations with neighborhood members about the development’s overall design, the building’s height and the number of units, Thatcher Yard is on track to open in about two years.
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
Blossom Market Hall celebrating first anniversary in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Blossom Market Hall returns to Southern California this weekend in honor of its first anniversary. The San Gabriel food hall pushed through construction delays and the COVID-19 pandemic to finally open to the public in December 2021, breathing new life into a former 1949 Masonic Lodge in the historic Mission District.
Local chef's sandwiches are star of 'Clyde's' at Mark Taper Forum
LOS ANGELES — “Clyde’s” isn’t just about a sandwich, but the convenient comfort food takes center stage. Lynn Nottage’s play is set in a sandwich shop and the characters have a tendency to wax poetic about the wonderful combinations you can put between two slices of bread.
Walk of Fame star for Octavia Spencer unveiled
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012. Will Farrell and Allison Janney...
Troubies aim sharp wit — and Nerf guns — at 'Die Hard' in new holiday parody
BURBANK, Calif — Move over nutcracker. The Troubies are back with another holiday parody guaranteed to leave audiences cracking up. The group got their start doing send ups of Shakespeare, but 20 years ago, artistic director Matt Walker decided to take a shot at Christmas. “There’s your ‘Christmas Carols’...
