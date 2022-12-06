Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
The startups hospital, health system VC arms are investing in
Hospital and health system venture capital arms help provide financial investment and resources to startups. If successful, these companies have the potential to generate additional revenue for the health system. Here are five moves from health system VC arms Becker's has covered since Nov. 14:. Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 40 donors gifted $1.7 billion to hospitals
In 2022, 40 donors collectively gifted, pledged or bequeathed more than $1.7 billion dollars to hospitals and health systems in the U.S. to further causes ranging from precision oncology to addressing health inequities. Here is an overview of the 23 largest donor commitments to hospitals or health systems organizations this...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since Nov. 23:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Members of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses approved a new contract with Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn., that resolves a nearly year-long labor dispute. The contract addresses recruitment and retention concerns and includes significant economic investments in staff, according to the union. Union members approved the agreement Dec. 2, about two months after a late September strike.
beckershospitalreview.com
Vermont hospital names CEO
St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center has named Peter Wright its CEO. Mr. Wright has more than 20 years of hospital administration experience, according to a Dec. 9 news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served as president of Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare's Bridgton and Rumford hospitals. He will...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executives grapple with decisions on CMS' Rural Emergency Hospital designation
The new Rural Emergency Hospital designation is putting providers between a rock and a hard place, offering an infusion of cash from the federal government that is available only if they eliminate inpatient care, The New York Times reported Dec. 9. CMS released the final rule for the new designation...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 questions front-line workers wish hospital executives would ask
Hospital and health system workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since much less was known about the virus and its effects. Years later, as they continue to serve patients and experience staffing challenges, they have a lot on their minds, including questions they want executives to ask them about longevity in healthcare and their well-being.
beckershospitalreview.com
ChristianaCare gets funding to reopen shuttered hospital
ChristianaCare has received a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to help reopen Jennersville Hospital, which it acquired from West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health in July, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Dec. 7. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare will use the $2.5 million grant — including $1.5 million from the...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart's research institute aims to solve the diversity gap in clinical trials
Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute, Politico reported Dec. 7. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, told Politico it wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Resilience isn't a pillar by itself': CommonSpirit's plan to support 44,000 nurses in 2023
Leaders at small health systems might be quick to dismiss the idea of an internal nurse staffing agency, thinking it's not an option for them. Kathy Sanford, DBA, RN, would challenge that assumption. "People always think it's just something that large organizations can do," the executive vice president and chief...
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri hospital seeks 'deeper affiliation' with health system amid $2M loss for 2022
The Hermann (Mo.) Area District Hospital is seeking a "deeper affiliation" with Mercy Health or another provider as it projects to lose $2 million in 2022, The Washington Missourian reported Dec. 8. Matt Siebert, the 24-bed hospital's assistant administrator, told the outlet that most rural hospitals are "looking for economies...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 biggest medical debt updates of the year
Nearly 10 percent of Americans hold medical debt. In 2022, the issue remained prevalent as politicians, hospital executives and patient advocacy groups worked to address the problem in a myriad of different ways. The 10 biggest medical debt stories Becker's reported on in 2022:. Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Michigan Health to acquire, invest $800M in 6-hospital system
The University of Michigan Health's board of regents on Dec. 8 approved a proposed agreement that would see it acquire Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System to become a $7 billion-health system with more than 200 sites of care. Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health said it will inject $800 million...
beckershospitalreview.com
MultiCare rolls out app to connect patients to clinical trials
MultiCare Health System has partnered with healthcare information technology company IllumiCare to allow providers to recommend patients to clinical trials using an app. The app, dubbed Trials App, allows clinicians to see if their patients meet the referral criteria for an institutional clinical trial. The technology also allows patients to connect to trial coordinators for follow-ups and tracks a patient's journey within the recruitment and trial process, according to a Dec. 8 press release from IllumiCare.
beckershospitalreview.com
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare must innovate to attract and retain workforce, AHA says in new report
The U.S. nursing workforce lost more than 100,000 people between 2019 and 2022, its largest decline in 40 years, and the American Hospital Association wants to do something about that to ensure healthcare systems can retain workers, a new report said. The challenge remains writ large as there is a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 2:. 1. Peter Wright was named CEO of St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center.'. 2. Lance Jones was named CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Chippenham and Johnston–Willis hospitals, both in Richmond, Va. 3....
beckershospitalreview.com
$130M apartment complex to replace shuttered Kansas City hospital
The Kansas City (Mo.) Council has given the OK for an $130 million complex to be built on the site of the long-closed Trinity Lutheran Hospital, the Kansas City Business Journal reported Dec. 2. The plan calls for the former hospital to be demolished; it closed in 2001 and sees...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension's CIO aims to develop a mobile-first approach for patients
Gagan Singh, CIO and senior vice president of Ascension, said the health system is building out a new mobile-first approach for its patients in order to enhance their digital experience, BuiltInChicago reported Dec. 8. The new app will allow patients to get a comprehensive view of their entire interaction with...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 healthcare HR leaders on the move
The following hospital and health system human resources executives have been named to new roles since Nov. 1:. 1. Jen Baker was named talent acquisition manager at Oswego (N.Y.) Health. 2. Jimmy Duncan was named the inaugural chief human resources officer at Oklahoma City-based OU Health. 3. Jason Elliott was...
