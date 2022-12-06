Read full article on original website
Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
Tulsa business evacuated, Tulsa fire and hazmat on scene
2 News Oklahoma is on the scene in midtown Tulsa where a business is evacuated and the Tulsa Fire Department and Hazmat crews are on scene.
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
addictedtovacation.com
The 13 Best Restaurants In Muskogee Oklahoma
Food is one of the most sought-after amenities whenever you visit a new place. That said, let’s look at some good places to eat in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is a city located in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. The city has a population of 38,310 as of 2019 and is the county seat of Muskogee County. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is the home of the historic Five Civilized Tribes and is also known as the “Gateway to the Six Nations.”
natureworldnews.com
EPA Finds Tons of Radioactive Material in Landfill 1 Mile From Elementary School – Oklahoma
Thousands of tons of radioactive material have been discovered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a landfill less than one mile from an elementary school in Oklahoma. According to the EPA, steps are being taken to prevent exposure of the members of the community,. The radioactive substance was discovered...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Ports hopes $15.74 million rail project at Port of Inola will attract new industry
INOLA, Okla. — Tulsa Ports is getting ready to embark on one of the largest projects the Port Authority said it has ever undertaken. Daniel Grisham, the Deputy Port Director, said by the end of January, construction is expected to get underway on a $15.76 million dollar rail project at the Port of Inola that will build 4.4 miles of new rail.
KTUL
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
KOKI FOX 23
I-444 westbound lanes now open after being shut down for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/9/2022, 2:47 p.m.) The lanes on the I-444 are now open. The mental health incident has been resolved. The Tulsa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the I-444 near the Utica exit as it has been shut down for safety reasons. Traffic is backed...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa veterinarian advises pet owners to vaccine their dogs for canine flu
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is now hearing from a veterinarian about cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. Puppy Haven Rescue said there are cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. The rescue said it’s being transmitted in setting where dogs are in close contact with each other, like doggy daycares.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man killed in wreck with semi
WELCH, Okla. — A fatal wreck involving a semi remains under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Brayden K. Ingram, 31, of Bluejacket, Oklahoma, was thrown approximately 15 feet and died Thursday around 10 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10, approximately three miles east of Welch. He was driving a 1993 Ford F250 pickup truck.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OK Bureau of Narcotics announces second drug bust days apart in Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine has been pulled off the streets of Tulsa. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced the bust on Facebook. It was seized during a multi-agency investigation including OBN, Homeland Security, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. This bust comes just...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Changes Public Meeting Format After Disruptions
The City of Tulsa has changed the format of some public meetings to limit disruptions from people who think a planning document is part of a government plan to seize property and implement the Green New Deal. Tulsa is updating the comprehensive plan, through a process called PlaniTulsa, and is...
Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know
TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
Family looking for answers following Tulsa woman's death
Tulsa police arrested 28-year-old Isaias Torres, Jr., on the suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Monica Deleon.
publicradiotulsa.org
'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa
A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
City Of Owasso Posts Map Of Christmas Parade Route
Owasso is getting ready for its annual Christmas parade at Smith Farm Marketplace on Saturday. The city provided a map of the parade's route and the best place to park and watch. This year's theme is "A Sweet Candy Christmas." Caroling will start at 8:15 Saturday morning and the parade...
