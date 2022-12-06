Read full article on original website
Congress urged to address patient discharge bottlenecks through per diem payments
Patients are staying longer in hospital — often because there are inadequate resources to discharge them — and the solution may be Congress implementing a per diem Medicare payment to help unblock the bottleneck, the American Hospital Association said Dec. 6. The average length of stay in hospitals...
HHS warns of Royal ransomware threat targeting healthcare providers
The HHS released a warning Dec. 7 about a human-operated ransomware group known as Royal that is increasingly becoming a threat to the healthcare sector. Six things to know about Royal, according to the HHS:. Royal-based attacks have steadily increased in appearance over the last three months, with ransom demands...
Healthcare must innovate to attract and retain workforce, AHA says in new report
The U.S. nursing workforce lost more than 100,000 people between 2019 and 2022, its largest decline in 40 years, and the American Hospital Association wants to do something about that to ensure healthcare systems can retain workers, a new report said. The challenge remains writ large as there is a...
54% of Americans don't know how to obtain debt relief for medical bills, survey finds
A survey from Regions Financial Corp. found that 54 percent of Americans did not know how to obtain debt relief for medical bills, 49 percent did not know how to use a health savings account to cover costs and 48 percent did not know how to negotiate a medical bill.
Adults who took Paxlovid 50% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: 10 CDC findings
Adults who were prescribed Paxlovid for mild to moderate COVID-19 were 50 percent less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the CDC's COVID-19 Weekly Tracker published Dec. 9. Ten findings:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Dec. 10, the CDC estimates that BQ.1.1 accounts for...
CDC chief to Congress: We need more authority, COVID-19 funding
In addition to more funding, the CDC needs Congress to grant it more authority to improve COVID-19 data reporting and accelerate its response to public health crises, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, told Roll Call in a Dec. 8 report. Some health officials anticipate the COVID-19 public health emergency to...
Telehealth company adds former HHS deputy to legal team
Telehealth company Ro has tapped Gia Lee, former deputy general counsel at HHS, as the company's new legal chief, Bloomberg Law reported Dec. 9. Ms. Lee spent the last three years as general counsel for health insurer Clover Health Investments Corp. In 2011, Ms. Lee joined HHS and spent six years with the agency.
Executives grapple with decisions on CMS' Rural Emergency Hospital designation
The new Rural Emergency Hospital designation is putting providers between a rock and a hard place, offering an infusion of cash from the federal government that is available only if they eliminate inpatient care, The New York Times reported Dec. 9. CMS released the final rule for the new designation...
Nevada may fast-track nurse licensing process to fight RSV
Nevada state leaders are discussing a new process which would give qualified nurses an immediate temporary license, 2News report Dec. 6. Any nurse a facility deems necessary to assist with the current pediatric crisis could have their application processed immediately by the Nevada State Board of Nursing, according to the governor's office.
3 questions front-line workers wish hospital executives would ask
Hospital and health system workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since much less was known about the virus and its effects. Years later, as they continue to serve patients and experience staffing challenges, they have a lot on their minds, including questions they want executives to ask them about longevity in healthcare and their well-being.
Dignity, 2 Tenet affiliates to resolve billing fraud allegations for $22.5M
San Francisco-based Dignity Health and two Tenet Healthcare-affiliated facilities in California agreed to pay more than $22 million combined to settle Medi-Cal billing fraud allegations. The federal government and state of California accused Dignity, Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center of submitting Medi-Cal claims for services...
Most health IT leaders taking on more responsibility but lack resources: Report
The vast majority of health IT leaders say the job is significantly different than it was five years ago and they have taken on more responsibilities as a result, according to a survey of 224 hospital and health system executives by payment software company Flywire. Here are eight things to...
White House unveils dashboard to track opioid overdoses
The White House on Dec. 8 launched a dashboard to track nonfatal opioid overdoses at the state and county level, offering those on the front line of the opioid epidemic a better look at the hardest-hit areas and where to target lifesaving resources. "Before today, the best available data at...
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
Emotional situations with patients, money: 8 physician survey findings
Half of physicians would refuse to see patients who won't wear a mask or social distance, according to a Medscape report focused on ethically challenging scenarios. For the report, "Right or Wrong in Medicine: Emotional Situations with Patients or Money," Medscape surveyed 4,151 U.S. physicians across 29 specialties. Data were collected from online surveys between April 20 and July 18.
OTC flu, cold meds in short supply nationwide
High demand for over-the-counter flu and cold medications such as children's Tylenol, cough syrup and Motrin are leading to nationwide shortages, CBS affiliate WFMY reported Dec. 7. Unlike other drug shortages, these come as a result of demand spiking early due to respiratory syncytial virus, flu and COVID-19, Dave Wuest,...
CHS 'rapidly reducing contract labor': CEO, CFO insights ahead of 2023
Community Health Systems posted a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter — down from a net gain of $111 million in the same period last year -– amid high labor costs and as demand for non-COVID-19 care services returned more slowly than projected, but it is seeing significant reductions in its temporary staffing costs, according to company executives.
Drugs at your door: The growth of home-delivery medications
The latest trend of delivering vital medications and treatments to people's homes could improve healthcare access and patient outcomes, CNN reported Dec. 8. With 26 million Americans living in pharmacy deserts where they can't get Paxlovid, Pfizer's popular COVID-19 antiviral, prescription deliveries may be the next frontier to equitable access to pharmaceuticals.
Hospitals have not been this full since omicron's height: 5 notes on capacity
More than 80 percent of the nation's hospital beds are in use, the highest rate throughout the pandemic, according to a CNN analysis of HHS data. COVID-19, however, is hardly the sole factor straining hospital capacity. "The rates are higher because we are seeing many patients with the flu season...
Walmart's research institute aims to solve the diversity gap in clinical trials
Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute, Politico reported Dec. 7. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, told Politico it wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.
