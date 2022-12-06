Read full article on original website
New Disney CEO reportedly joked to employees that his wife wanted him to return to keep him from running for US president
Returning CEO Bob Iger reportedly kicked off his first town hall with Disney staff on Monday with a quote from the Broadway show "Hamilton."
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek will reportedly walk away with at least $23 million
Bob Chapek was abruptly ousted over the weekend and replaced by Bob Iger, who led Disney for 15 years. But Chapek won't be leaving empty-handed.
How a Disney senior staff rebellion put the final nail in Bob Chapek’s CEO coffin
Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
AdWeek
Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Shift Disney+’s Focus
Disney CEO Bob Iger is focusing on making Disney+ more profitable. In a town hall meeting on Monday in Burbank, California, Iger reportedly shared his plans to boost the streaming platform’s bottom line. “Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start...
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
WDW News Today
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort
Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
Disney World's Splash Mountain will officially close in January to become a new ride based on 'The Princess and the Frog'
Disney is remodeling Splash Mountain to no longer be based on "Song of the South," a 1946 film criticized for it's depiction of racial stereotypes.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Disney's Battle With Florida Over ‘Don't Say Gay’ May Be Coming To An End, Possibly Thanks To Bob Iger’s Return
Florida may be reconsidering the plan to end the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
Universal Shares New Details on its Disney Killer, Epic Universe Theme Park
Universal Orlando Resort has turned up the heat in the competition with Disney World over the last dozen years trying to lure Florida vacationers away from the Mouse House and keep them satisfied at its theme parks. Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios introduced the Wizarding World of...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
Disney’s Christine McCarthy Emerges As Top CEO Contender To Succeed Bob Iger; CFO Was King Killer Who Took Down Bob Chapek
With the unexpected return of Bob Iger last month for a new stint as Disney CEO, the entertainment giant’s veteran chief financial officer Christine McCarthy has emerged as a leading contender to take over the top job. “Christine has always been a force to be reckoned with, but you have to put her on a list of top five possibilities after the last few weeks,” a Disney insider said of the now prominent CFO. If McCarthy was handed the keys to the Magic Kingdom in the next 23 months, the exec would occupy a historic position as the first female CEO...
Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride
The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
DC has cancelled one of its biggest sequels
Chaos continues to reign supreme in the DCEU. It’s a shame to see but there’s no denying that the DCEU lacks focus and direction. One of this year’s major releases, Black Adam, is struggling to break even and could lose the studio up to $100M. Yikes. I shouldn’t imagine that 2023 will be smooth sailing either. Both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are plagued by their own casting controversies.
In A Time Of Layoffs And Restructures, AMC Just Canceled A Series It Had Already Renewed
AMC has reversed its renewal decision on a show amid network layoffs and restructures.
disneyfoodblog.com
New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World
Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
Disney Plans to Launch New Products For Ad-Supported Tier of Disney+
As Disney launches the ad-supported tier of Disney+ Thursday, subscribers can expect to see 15-and 30-second commercials from marketers including Marriott, Chick-fil-A and Mercedes. The real bells and whistles are likely to arrive next year. Disney expects to introduce a number of ad-tech innovations to its advertising offering on Disney+ in 2023, says Rita Ferro, the company’s president of advertising sales. “We want to make sure that for the first time, brands can come to the platform and have a great experience,” she says. But in the not-too-distant future, “there are plans to continue to drive innovation across our ad technology”...
