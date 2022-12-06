The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.Bukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a second was blazed high over the bar, proving crucial as England were eliminated.Olivier...

29 MINUTES AGO