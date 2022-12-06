Read full article on original website
England vs France player ratings as Harry Kane misses crucial penalty in heartbreaking World Cup defeat
England are out of the World Cup after Harry Kane missed a late penalty in a heartbreaking defeat to defending champions France.England were offered a lifeline to cancel out Olivier Giroud’s header when Theo Hernandez barged into Mason Mount in the box but Kane, who had already beaten Hugo Lloris from the spot, blazed his effort over the bar.In an absorbing contest, France had taken the lead after 17 minutes when Aurelien Tchouameni’s brilliant strike from 25 yards beat England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.England responded well to going behind and Tchouameni left referee Wilton Sampaio with no choice after he...
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.Bukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a second was blazed high over the bar, proving crucial as England were eliminated.Olivier...
