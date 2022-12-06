BETHLEHEM — There are at least 18 places named Bethlehem in the United States, including the one in Alexander County. Seasonal activities are held in December to recognize and celebrate this special name. The season began with the lighting of the Bethlehem Star for the 46th year on Dec. 3 with more than 750 visitors enjoying music from choirs and a jazz band, a live nativity, craft fair, bonfires and hot chocolate.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO