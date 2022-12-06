Read full article on original website
All 8 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
We are past the most exciting group play stage in World Cup history. We are also through the round of 16. With just eight teams left standing, we now have a much better view of how each squad looks in advance of the World Cup Quarter-finals. Has our thinking changed?
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Assists Record For Most Goals Set Up In Knockout Phase
Messi is the first player to assist five goals in the World Cup knockout stages since soccer statisticians Opta began recording such data in 1966.
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
Portuguese Football Federation denies reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of World Cup camp
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Thursday denied that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the World Cup squad after being named as a substitute against Switzerland earlier this week.
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
Croatia Stuns Brazil in PK Shootout, Advances to World Cup Semis
Croatia advanced to the World Cup semifinals after outlasting Brazil in a stunning penalty-kick shootout.
Portugal Manager Has 'No Regrets' About Benching Cristiano Ronaldo at World Cup
Portugal national team coach Fernando Santos stands by his decision to keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting lineup despite the team's 1-0 loss to Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinal. "I don't think so...no regrets," Santos said, per ESPN's Rob Dawson. "I think this was a team which played...
Cristiano Ronaldo Shock World Cup Exit Dominates Twitter as Portugal Falls to Morocco
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday. MOROCCO IS MOVING ON TO THE SEMIFINALS 🤯🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/wDJTmVtJDT">pic.twitter.com/wDJTmVtJDT</a>. The loss ended a tough stretch of games for Ronaldo. He did not score a...
Twitter Erupts as Lionel Messi, Argentina Beat Netherlands in World Cup Classic
Lionel Messi took another step toward what would be a crowning achievement as Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina appeared to be home clear in the final stages of the match, and Wout Weghorst's opener in...
World Cup 2022: Odds and Predictions for Saturday Quarterfinal Matches
The rest of the World Cup semifinals field will be filled out on Saturday. Portugal and Morocco kick off the two-game slate with the quintessential underdog story in play. Morocco topped a group with semifinalists Croatia and Belgium and beat Spain in the round of 16. The Atlas Lions possess...
Neymar, Brazil's Shocking World Cup Loss to Croatia Stuns Soccer Fans Across Twitter
Brazil exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday in one of the most frustrating ways to lose a knockout-round soccer match. Neymar put Brazil ahead in the 106th minute, but that was not enough to send the Seleção through to the semifinals. Croatia scored in the 116th...
CBS Sports Analyst Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar During World Cup
Longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who was covering the World Cup for CBS Sports in Qatar, died on Thursday while reporting on the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands. Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 @celinegounder. I am so thankful for the support of my husband...
Neymar: 'Too Early to Say' If 2022 World Cup Was Last with Brazil
Brazil's star forward, Neymar, declined to make a declaration about his future or whether Friday's heartbreaking loss in penalties to Croatia would be his final FIFA World Cup appearance. "It's too early to say that," he told reporters. "I've no clear ideas yet—I can't guarantee anything." The Paris Saint-Germain...
PSG's Nasser Al-Khelaifi Confident in Keeping Lionel Messi, Eyes Marcus Rashford
Lionel Messi is due for a new contract, and while there has been speculation about his potential departure from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, team president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is confident he will remain with the club beyond 2023. Khelaifi said, per ESPN:. "He's very happy, you can see that with...
World Cup Results 2022: Scores, Updated Quarterfinals Bracket After Friday
Lionel Messi's dream of winning a World Cup is still alive. Argentina needed an extra 30 minutes and penalties to keep that dream alive, but all that matters is La Albiceleste are on to the 2022 World Cup semifinals. Argentina knocked out the Netherlands in the second of two penalty...
US working with Qatar after sudden death of Grant Wahl, American journalist covering World Cup
The state department said it wants to make sure his family's wishes are fulfilled as quickly as possible.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Portugal vs Morocco? Latest updates ahead of World Cup quarterfinal
Portugal secured their place in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals in style as Fernando Santos' side stormed to a 6-1 Round of 16 win over Switzerland. A dominant performance in Lusail has revived confidence of Portugal pushing on to win a first ever World Cup in Qatar. However, despite Portugal's...
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' full team
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after – but crashed out against Morocco
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
