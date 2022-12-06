Read full article on original website
The 30 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters in 2022 for Your Holiday Parties
UGLY CHRISTMAS sweater is a theme we see every December from friends’ parties to dress down days at work. What's great is we now have an entire mini-industry providing us with Christmas sweaters that get increasingly more elaborate each year. You can find sweaters that reference your favorite holiday movie or pop culture event, and you can find sweaters that make silly jokes involving the standard cast of the season like Santa, Frosty, and Rudolf. For those who like a more light hearted approach, decking yourself out in ribbons, garland, and ornaments like a wearable Christmas tree is easier to do than ever.
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
The Gifts I’m Asking For This Holiday Season
Are you a millennial woman? Are you shopping for one? We’re not all the same, but here are some gift ideas that will likely work for a lot of people.
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Holiday Season—All Under $65
Mom, please don’t read this!
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
These Scented Candles Will Keep the Holiday Season Burning Bright
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Smell has a way of transporting us to special memories and setting the tone for our mood — especially during the winter season. Some of the best holiday candles let us cozy up to the scent of cinnamon and spice, crisp pine trees or logs in the fireplace (to name a few nostalgic aromas) without trekking through the snow or baking up a storm.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Scented Candles for Adding an Air of Luxury to...
Huckberry Secret Sale: Save Up to 45% Off These Last-Minute Gift Ideas
LAST-MINUTE GIFTS can typically be spotted the moment they're unwrapped. Perhaps you received a piece of clothing that doesn't match your style? Or a random gadget that will likely never get any use? A tin of cookies? That's honestly the worst one. The bottom line on these types of gifts is they are not fun to get or give, which is why it's important to remember you can still do some solid shopping—on a budget, no less—as we roll into the last few weeks before the holidays.
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
13 stocking stuffers that women on your holiday shopping list will love
We rounded up the best stocking stuffers for the women like the Laneige lip mask, a Winc wine subscription and Kate Spade gloves.
Shoppers Swear by This Space-Saving Holiday Wrapping Paper Storage Box, and It's on Sale for Under $10
The “very roomy” container fits up to 20 rolls Christmas is only a few weeks away! With the holiday season just around the corner, your home will be filled with gifts just waiting to be wrapped (and opened). Whether it's for the holidays or any other special occasion, storing wrapping paper can be a hassle. If you're tired of it cluttering up your closets and craft corner, and sick of pulling wrinkled and flattened rolls out of your current storage solution, then it may be time to...
Best Christmas wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
Le Creuset's Stunning Noël Collection Is Here—and It's Already on SALE
LE CREUSET, the certifiably iconic French cookware brand, just launched a Noël Collection in time for breaking out your best holiday decor. The collection celebrates winter, Christmas, and the holiday season by taking Le Creuset items we know and love, like Dutch ovens, braisers, trays, baking sheets, and more, and adding a festive decorative twist to them. On top of that, the brand takes things a step further as the entire collection is currently on sale for 20% off!
32 items under $50 that make the perfect Christmas or holiday gift for budget travelers
Traveling on a budget doesn't mean you have to sacrifice traveling well. Here are 32 products that are fit for budget travelers — and they're all under $50.
10 Influencer-Approved Looks For Your Thanksgiving Outfit Inspiration
May your holiday dish be as fly as your Thanksgiving outfit.
20 of the Coziest Holiday Gifts for Anyone on Your List
Finding the perfect gift for that someone special in your life can undoubtedly be a puzzle, but as the weather gets chillier and we spend more time indoors, there’s something that’s almost universally loved--keeping cozy. With the holiday season comes embracing your inner homebody, snuggling up with blankets and a warm beverage, and getting creative with your at-home entertainment.
This TikTok-Viral Gift Wrap Cutter Will Save You So Much Time & Stress This Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no question that gift-giving is one of the best parts of the holiday season. But trying to wrap presents is a step we sometimes wish we could skip, especially if you’re out of practice. So if you have a ton of gifts to wrap this year, then we found the perfect little helper. TikTok is obsessing over Little Elf’s Gift Wrap Cutter which easily cuts wrapping paper in seconds like a pro. It keeps gift wrapping neat and makes...
Style at Home: Holiday style 2022: Simply Scandi
Few places in the world encapsulate the spirit of the holiday season quite like Scandinavia. It brings the scenery you’ll find on your favorite Christmas cards to life: ice and snow, roaring fires and beautiful homey spaces that encompass the spirit of hygge. A finalist for the Oxford English...
8 Unnecessary Expenses To Cut From Your Holiday Budget
With the holiday season right around the corner, many consumers are celebrating the season in person this year, which means the holidays have the potential to be much more expensive than they were...
Save Up to 70% On Everything From Dyson Vacuums to KitchenAid Stand Mixers During Bed Bath & Beyond's Holiday Gifting Event
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s that time of year again — time to save big during Bed Bath & Beyond’s holiday sale! Right now you can save on holiday gift items ranging from single-serve coffee pods and at-home spa essentials to Dyson vacuums and KitchenAid stand mixers. With savings deals up to 70 percent, you need to do a quick scan for those must-buy Christmas gifts before the event is over. You can snag the 12-piece set of Caraway Ceramic Cookware for 10 percent off...
10 Secret Santa gifts under $25 you’ll wish you kept for yourself
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you already have a few Secret Santa...
