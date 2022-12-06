The Grass Isn't Always Greener Through the Transfer Portal: All Things CW

A look at how last year's departures from Alabama fared with their new teams during the 2022 season.

Take 2

There's success, and then there's success .

In this case we're talking about Drew Sanders and Tommy Brown.

Players coming and going has become part of everyday life in college football, especially with NIL and liberal transfer portal rules that have made switching teams almost as easy as free agency at the professional level.

Add on the covid years, which made the evaluation process tougher on coaches, and a lot of players are on the move.

Last year, the Alabama Crimson Tide had approximately 20 departures — scholarship and walk-ons — for other schools in time for the 2022 season.

Some had a lot of success.

Some didn't, which has become normal.

Some never made it out of the transfer portal and never played football again.

Some are considering their options again after a coaching change was made.

Nick Saban has told reporters a few times that he's had players call after they got to their new school, begging to come back.

"My dad used to say the grass is always greener on the top of the septic tank. It always looks better someplace else," Saban said. "So you think, instead of facing your fear and overcoming adversity and making yourself better through competition, you go someplace else thinking it'll be better there. Until you face your fear, you're always going to have some of those issues and problems."

For many players, though, it was just a matter of playing time, like Sanders.

Statistically, he led last year's departures with an outstanding season at Arkansas.

He was named All-SEC and a Butkus Award finalist. had a team-leading 103 total tackles with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He was second in sacks in the SEC behind Will Anderson Jr., while tying for first in forced fumbles (third) and was third in total tackles (103) in the regular season.

On Tuesday, Sanders announced that he's opting out of the Liberty Bowl, where Arkansas will face Kansas, and entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

But not even Sanders could touch the success Brown had at Colorado.

As a graduate student, he started at right guard and graded out the best among the offensive linemen. However, the Buffaloes went 1-11.

He had even more success as an underwear model.

Here's a look at how the other transfers fared this season:

Javon Baker , WR, UCF: Made 54 receptions for 747 yards and five touchdowns. He topped 100 receiving yards twice, including 138 against SMU.

Jahleel Billingsley , TE, Texas: Played in four games, made three receptions for 38 yards this season. Is reportedly no longer on the team.

Jackson Bratton , LB, UAB: Played in 12 games as a reserve, made 29 tackles, with one pass broken up and two hurries.

Caden Clark , TE, Akron: The redshirt freshman played in three games, but didn't have a reception.

Agiye Hall , WR, Texas: After getting arrested for criminal mischief, the sophomore has done the equivalent of a redshirt season, we think. He played in three games and had one reception for 7 yards.

Stone Hollenbach , QB, Western Michigan: The sophomore appeared in one game against San Jose State. He completed 4 for 5 passes, the longest being for 7 yards, and the incompletion was intercepted.

Brylan Lanier , DB, Indiana: The redshirt freshman appeared in 11 games, and was credited with 11 tackles. Made his first career sack against Maryland.

Shane Lee , LB, USC: As a senior he started at weakside linebacker. He led the Trojans with 75 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss and 2.5 sacks, and made two interceptions.

Kyle Mann , DL, Alabama A&M: The sophomore did not play in a game this season.

King Mwikuta , LB, Arkansas State: Put name back in transfer portal prior to start of 2022 season.

Pierce Quick , OL, Georgia Tech: Started eight games at left guard as a redshirt sophomore.

Dayne Shor , OT, UConn: In May, he posted on social media about his struggles with mental health issues, but included: "I know that football has ultimately saved my life as it gave me the motivation, determination and power to keep going." The redshirt freshman played in two games this season.

Paul Tyson , QB, Arizona State: Didn't play in any games this season and has re-entered the transfer portal.

Camar Wheaton , RB, SMU: Played in nine games as redshirt freshman, for 285 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He was third in team rushing, but topped 100 rushing yards with 112 on 14 carries against South Florida.

Kaine Williams , S, Nebraska: The redshirt freshman did not play in a game this season.

Stephon Wynn , DL, Nebraska: The junior played in every game and was credited with a career-high 22 tackles, including nine against Georgia Southern. The reserve also broke up a pass, had a hurry and a fumble recovery.

