Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield’s debut drive
Shocking reports emerged early on Thursday suggesting that Baker Mayfield could start on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders despite just being signed on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately decided to start John Wolford over Mayfield, but Mayfield quickly came in off the bench on Thursday to make his debut with the team.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Look: Here's What Number Baker Mayfield Is Wearing With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams picked up Baker Mayfield off waivers after the Carolina Panthers waived him on Monday. Mayfield could make his first start for the Rams as early as Thursday night in a primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, the Rams revealed that Mayfield will wear...
Baker Mayfield leads Rams to dramatic 17-16 win over the Raiders
Baker Mayfield came off the bench and led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to beat the Raiders.
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Rips The Rams Bringing In Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
TMZ.com
Nia Long, Ime Udoka Reportedly Break Up After Coach's Affair With Celtics Staffer
Nia Long and Ime Udoka are done -- the couple of 13 years has reportedly broken up after the Boston Celtics coach's affair with a team employee. The news comes less than three months after the Boston Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season for violating team policy ... a public scandal that Long said was "devastating."
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut
The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday. Now they’re saying that he might just be in uniform and ready to play on Thursday night. The Rams shocked a lot of people around the NFL by picking up Mayfield after the Carolina Panthers cut him last week. However, in spite of Read more... The post Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean McVay Reveals His Likely Decision On Baker Mayfield
The Los Angeles Rams added veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers this week. They were the only team to put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. Even though Mayfield didn't become a member of the Rams until Tuesday, he still might make his debut for the team against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
TMZ.com
Odell Beckham Showered W/ 'OBJ' Chants At Mavs Game Amid Cowboys Recruitment
The entire city of Dallas has now apparently joined the Cowboys in recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. -- as thousands of Mavericks fans showered him with love at the NBA game on Monday. Beckham got into Texas earlier in the day to visit the Cowboys as he continues to try to...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Matt Ryan’s New Landing Spot
Former Los Angeles Lakers three-point specialist small forward Matt Ryan has found his next NBA destination after a brief stint in L.A. to start the year. Ryan, 25, has inked a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the club announced recently in a press release. Such an arrangement essentially stipulates that he will be splitting his time between Minnesota proper and its NBA G League affiliate club elsewhere in the Midwest, the Iowa Wolves.
TMZ.com
UFC Star Dustin Poirier Shows Off Foot Infection From Hospital
UFC star Dustin Poirier provided an update on his battle with a gnarly Staph infection on Tuesday ... showing off his swollen left foot from his hospital bed. "The Diamond" has been getting treatment all week ... and judging by his recent pic, it ain't goin' too hot for the lightweight.
Marcus Allen: USC Heisman Trophy profile
Marcus Allen won Rose Bowls. He won a college national championship at USC. He won the Super Bowl. He made a very difficult and unforgiving position — running back — look very easy, with his smooth and graceful running style. Allen was a fluid and resourceful athlete, but no one plays running back as long or as well as he did without being a very tough human being an a first-rate competitor. Marcus Allen made USC better. He made the Raiders better. He made his teams better.
TMZ.com
Pete Davidson Returns to Instagram With Eli Manning, 'Stay Tuned'
Pete Davidson is back on Instagram, but there's a catch ... it's a joint page with Eli Manning!!. Yes, the former Giants star quarterback and comedian joined forces to launch the IG page together ... debuting the account Wednesday night with an IG video in Davidson's apartment. "Hello Instagram," Davidson...
Colin Cowherd floats Sean McVay job theory
Last year, after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, there was rampant speculation that head coach Sean McVay would make the immediate jump to the TV booth. That didn’t happen obviously, but McVay and the Rams are now mired in a miserable follow-up season and considering starting Baker Mayfield at quarterback just to Read more... The post Colin Cowherd floats Sean McVay job theory appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Al Michaels shares his complaint about Rams PA announcer at SoFi Stadium
Al Michaels is no fan of the public address announcer at SoFi Stadium during Los Angeles Rams games. Michaels was on the call for the Week 14 “Thursday Night Football” game between the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. Late in the first quarter of the game, Herbstreit and Michaels were discussing whether the crowd was comprised more of Raiders or Rams fans.
thecomeback.com
Rams star Bobby Wagner eludes charges after shocking incident
Los Angeles Rams star Bobby Wagner won’t face charges after an incident with a protestor two months ago. Wagner and the Rams played the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football two months ago. It was then that Wagner tackled a protestor that stormed the field at Levi’s Stadium. Shortly after, the protestor filed charges. But they and Wagner learned Thursday that those charges won’t be carried forward.
3 Bold Trade Ideas For Lakers To Maximize Title Contention
The Los Angeles Lakers have needed to trade Russell Westbrook for so long that they may not need to trade Russell Westbrook anymore. Things can change in the NBA and that’s perhaps one of the greatest recent examples. Don’t look now, but the Lakers have won 8 of their...
Comments / 0