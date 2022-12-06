ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield’s debut drive

Shocking reports emerged early on Thursday suggesting that Baker Mayfield could start on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders despite just being signed on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately decided to start John Wolford over Mayfield, but Mayfield quickly came in off the bench on Thursday to make his debut with the team.
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Look: Here's What Number Baker Mayfield Is Wearing With Rams

The Los Angeles Rams picked up Baker Mayfield off waivers after the Carolina Panthers waived him on Monday. Mayfield could make his first start for the Rams as early as Thursday night in a primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, the Rams revealed that Mayfield will wear...
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Rips The Rams Bringing In Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
The Comeback

Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut

The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday. Now they’re saying that he might just be in uniform and ready to play on Thursday night. The Rams shocked a lot of people around the NFL by picking up Mayfield after the Carolina Panthers cut him last week. However, in spite of Read more... The post Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Sean McVay Reveals His Likely Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Los Angeles Rams added veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers this week. They were the only team to put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. Even though Mayfield didn't become a member of the Rams until Tuesday, he still might make his debut for the team against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Matt Ryan’s New Landing Spot

Former Los Angeles Lakers three-point specialist small forward Matt Ryan has found his next NBA destination after a brief stint in L.A. to start the year. Ryan, 25, has inked a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the club announced recently in a press release. Such an arrangement essentially stipulates that he will be splitting his time between Minnesota proper and its NBA G League affiliate club elsewhere in the Midwest, the Iowa Wolves.
TMZ.com

UFC Star Dustin Poirier Shows Off Foot Infection From Hospital

UFC star Dustin Poirier provided an update on his battle with a gnarly Staph infection on Tuesday ... showing off his swollen left foot from his hospital bed. "The Diamond" has been getting treatment all week ... and judging by his recent pic, it ain't goin' too hot for the lightweight.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Allen: USC Heisman Trophy profile

Marcus Allen won Rose Bowls. He won a college national championship at USC. He won the Super Bowl. He made a very difficult and unforgiving position — running back — look very easy, with his smooth and graceful running style. Allen was a fluid and resourceful athlete, but no one plays running back as long or as well as he did without being a very tough human being an a first-rate competitor. Marcus Allen made USC better. He made the Raiders better. He made his teams better.
TMZ.com

Pete Davidson Returns to Instagram With Eli Manning, 'Stay Tuned'

Pete Davidson is back on Instagram, but there's a catch ... it's a joint page with Eli Manning!!. Yes, the former Giants star quarterback and comedian joined forces to launch the IG page together ... debuting the account Wednesday night with an IG video in Davidson's apartment. "Hello Instagram," Davidson...
The Comeback

Colin Cowherd floats Sean McVay job theory

Last year, after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, there was rampant speculation that head coach Sean McVay would make the immediate jump to the TV booth. That didn’t happen obviously, but McVay and the Rams are now mired in a miserable follow-up season and considering starting Baker Mayfield at quarterback just to Read more... The post Colin Cowherd floats Sean McVay job theory appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Rams star Bobby Wagner eludes charges after shocking incident

Los Angeles Rams star Bobby Wagner won’t face charges after an incident with a protestor two months ago. Wagner and the Rams played the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football two months ago. It was then that Wagner tackled a protestor that stormed the field at Levi’s Stadium. Shortly after, the protestor filed charges. But they and Wagner learned Thursday that those charges won’t be carried forward.

