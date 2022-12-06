ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagraves, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent commits suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen has committed suicide, just days after being released from jail. Goen was accused of recording female students in their locker room without their consent. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received the call about a death investigation at 10:15 a.m. on Friday....
SEAGRAVES, TX
KCBD

Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD reportedly has the subject in custody and have lifted the perimeter around the Executive Inn. A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department responded were on the scene at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At

A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Troubled High School Superintendent Found Dead of Suicide

SEAGRAVES- The Seagraves Superintendent who was arrested for invasive visual recording on Monday has been found dead of a suicide. Lubbock County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 8600 block of FM 2378 at 10:15 a.m. Friday and located 43-year-old Joshua Niel Goen deceased with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SEAGRAVES, TX
KCBD

LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the family after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in June 2022. According to the police report, police were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of 114th Street...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

17-Year-Old in Lubbock Accused of Murder and Aggravated Robbery

A 17-year-old in Lubbock has been accused of murdering a 50-year-old man and now faces an aggravated robbery charge. Back on Tuesday, September 27th, Lubbock Police responded to a car that was blocking an alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. That's where officers found the dead body of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Seagraves superintendent arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Only 1,900 tickets will be available for those wanting to see Texas Tech play Ole Miss on Dec. 28. You can call the Texas Tech ticket office at 8:30 this morning. For more information visit the Texas Tech Athletics website. Seagraves superintendent arrested.
SEAGRAVES, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘You just have to be vigilant:’ How to look out for hidden recording devices

LUBBOCK, Texas – Earlier this week, Seagraves Superintendent Joshua Goen was charged with invasive visual recording after a camera disguised as a phone charger was accidentally found inside a girls’ locker room. This whole incident has brought up the important conversation of secret recording devices and how to look out for those disguised as other […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock caregiver receives big reward as Caregiver of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kristi White has been a caregiver in Lubbock for two years, caring for others during the pandemic, while being a single mom, doing it all without a car. Today, Cornerstone Caregiving surprised her with a new car for her dedication to our community, and what a...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews County crash victim remembered

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Friends and family spent Monday paying their final respects to 19-year-old Fabian Tercero who was killed last weekend in a rollover truck crash on Highway 385 near Andrews. A close friend of Fabian’s mother told ABC Big 2 News what made the young man so special to his family and […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy