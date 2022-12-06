A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO