School superintendent found dead, was subject of investigation for hidden recording device
The West Texas school superintendent who was under investigation for Invasive Visual Recording, Joshua Goen, shot and killed himself.
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent commits suicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen has committed suicide, just days after being released from jail. Goen was accused of recording female students in their locker room without their consent. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received the call about a death investigation at 10:15 a.m. on Friday....
Troubled High School Superintendent Found Dead of Suicide
SEAGRAVES- The Seagraves Superintendent who was arrested for invasive visual recording on Monday has been found dead of a suicide. Lubbock County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 8600 block of FM 2378 at 10:15 a.m. Friday and located 43-year-old Joshua Niel Goen deceased with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Texas Students Accidentally Find Recording Device In Girls Locker Room
Superintendent Joshua Hoen has been arrested and charged with invasive visual recording.
Wednesday morning top stories: Seagraves superintendent arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Only 1,900 tickets will be available for those wanting to see Texas Tech play Ole Miss on Dec. 28. You can call the Texas Tech ticket office at 8:30 this morning. For more information visit the Texas Tech Athletics website. Seagraves superintendent arrested.
‘You just have to be vigilant:’ How to look out for hidden recording devices
LUBBOCK, Texas – Earlier this week, Seagraves Superintendent Joshua Goen was charged with invasive visual recording after a camera disguised as a phone charger was accidentally found inside a girls’ locker room. This whole incident has brought up the important conversation of secret recording devices and how to look out for those disguised as other […]
