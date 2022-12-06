ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Earn All-MLB Honors For 2022 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Kiké Hernández Tweets After Red Sox Reportedly Add Kenley Jansen

The Red Sox on Wednesday made their first big splash of the Major League Baseball offseason, and Kiké Hernández was pumped about it. Boston and star closer Kenley Jansen reportedly came to terms on a two-year contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal for Jansen marked the third free agency addition to the bullpen for the Red Sox, who previously scooped Joely Rodríguez and Chris Martin off the open market.
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy, Mike Maddux on Same Page for Rangers

Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux will be working together for the first time with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a new pitching coach in Mike Maddux, who takes those duties for a second time in Texas. Maddux is returning to the franchise where he served...
NESN

Why Dodgers Reportedly Could Be Out On Star Free Agent Market

The Dodgers had their name attached to almost every big-name free agent on the market, but Los Angeles reportedly has no plans to pursue one of the top shortstops. Aaron Judge came off the board Wednesday when the 2022 American League MVP agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees. The next top position players on the market are the shortstops: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Fred McGriff Elected Into Hall Of Fame Via Contemporary Baseball Era Ballot

Fred McGriff was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame via unanimous selection from the 16 members of the Contemporary Baseball Era committee. Players considered eligible by the committee were those deemed with making “primary contributions to the game after 1980” and must receive 75% of the vote to be elected.
FLORIDA STATE
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew Heaney Received Contract Offer From Toronto Blue Jays & More Teams

Andrew Heaney put together a productive 2022 season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now he is once again a free agent looking to capitalize on his success. Following 2021, Heaney was coming off the worst season of his career, pitching to a combined 5.83 in 129.2 innings with the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. The Dodgers were aware of Heaney’s upside and took a chance on him, giving him a one-year deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA

