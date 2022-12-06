Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
Hot-shooting West Virginia welcomes Jelly Walker, UAB
West Virginia will aim to continue its sharp shooting on Saturday when it hosts UAB in the second contest of their four-game homestand in Morgantown, W. Va. The Mountaineers (7-2) shot a blistering 55.2 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from 3-point range in an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night.
Indiana beats Pitt, reaches 17th College Cup title game
CARY, N.C. (AP)Ryan Wittenbrink and Tommy Mihalic scored in the first half and No. 13 Indiana beat Pittsburgh 2-0 on Friday night to advance to its 17th NCAA College Cup championship game. Indiana (14-4-6) became the first Division I men’s soccer program to reach 100 NCAA Tournament victories – in...
