Casper, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/9/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 9. Circuit Court Judge Blaine Nelson presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/6/22 – 12/7/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Mills woman pleads guilty to felony theft in payday loan scheme

CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills woman facing two cases of felony theft in Natrona County District Court pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of grand theft. Heather Jo Schmaltz, 43, was charged with opening six fraudulent loans in customers’ names while working at a payday lender service in June. Police say Schmaltz was seen on security footage printing loans agreements when no one was in the store and keeping the cash, according to the charging document.
MILLS, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

NCHS student arrested for possession of firearm at school Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School student has been arrested and charges are pending after the student was found to be in possession of a firearm at the school Tuesday, according to Casper Police Lt. Scott Jones. Jones told Oil City News that the student was reportedly...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area

Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Threat Written on KWHS Bathroom Stall Prompts Concern from Students, Parents

The Natrona County School District recently confirmed that a threat had been written on a bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School. "Today, December 9th, 2022, Kelly Walsh High School administration received information regarding an alleged safety concern," a release from the school district stated. "A statement was written on a bathroom stall identifying an alleged safety threat to KWHS. There was no specified threat to any individual student or staff member. KWHS Administration and the School Resource Officer have investigated this report and have not found any evidence of a credible threat. Student and staff safety is our priority, and we will continue to have a heightened awareness in regard to the situation."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers

Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Natrona County High School on Lockdown Tuesday a.m.

NCHS is no longer in lockdown. They will be moving into a heightened awareness, and normal school operations will resume. Students and staff are safe. Law enforcement will remain on campus to continue the next steps of investigation of the report. More information will be coming soon regarding the report received, according to a news release from the Natrona County School District.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

