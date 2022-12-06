Read full article on original website
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 9. Circuit Court Judge Blaine Nelson presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/6/22 – 12/7/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Mills woman pleads guilty to felony theft in payday loan scheme
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills woman facing two cases of felony theft in Natrona County District Court pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of grand theft. Heather Jo Schmaltz, 43, was charged with opening six fraudulent loans in customers’ names while working at a payday lender service in June. Police say Schmaltz was seen on security footage printing loans agreements when no one was in the store and keeping the cash, according to the charging document.
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Receives Letter of Commendation for Preventing a Suicide
An investigator with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has received a Letter of Commendation for helping to prevent a suicide attempt in May of 2021. That's according to a social media post from the NCSO, who wrote that Investigator Joe Wistisen was awarded the letter for his actions last year.
NCHS student arrested for possession of firearm at school Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School student has been arrested and charges are pending after the student was found to be in possession of a firearm at the school Tuesday, according to Casper Police Lt. Scott Jones. Jones told Oil City News that the student was reportedly...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/30/22–12/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area
Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
Threat Written on KWHS Bathroom Stall Prompts Concern from Students, Parents
The Natrona County School District recently confirmed that a threat had been written on a bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School. "Today, December 9th, 2022, Kelly Walsh High School administration received information regarding an alleged safety concern," a release from the school district stated. "A statement was written on a bathroom stall identifying an alleged safety threat to KWHS. There was no specified threat to any individual student or staff member. KWHS Administration and the School Resource Officer have investigated this report and have not found any evidence of a credible threat. Student and staff safety is our priority, and we will continue to have a heightened awareness in regard to the situation."
Humphrey warns locked Casper store may be blocking residents’ access to over $30K of their own property
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Casper City Councilmember Kenyne Humphrey said she has heard allegations against a “Sew More Than Vacuums,” a business at 275 S. Montana Ave. in the Hilltop Shopping Center, that she thinks the public should be aware of. “We have quite a few...
Dear Casper: Please Stop ‘Trying’ to Turn Left at Either of These Spots
Casper most definitely does not have bad traffic (especially when compared to large, metropolitan areas like Denver), but during the Christmas season, it does seem like our drivers get more careless. Full disclosure, I will admit to making possibly illegal turns in the past, so I'm not judging, just trying...
Casper City Council approves Yellowstone Garage liquor license transfer to new owners
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 8–0 to authorize the transfer of ownership of the retail liquor license associated with the Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill and Venue. Councilmember Amber Pollock abstained from the vote. On Dec. 2, the Yellowstone Garage announced its new owners...
Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River
Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
Casper City Council green-lights agreement with WYDOT for final phase of Midwest Avenue reconstruction
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the City of Casper to enter a cooperative agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the final phase of the Midwest Avenue reconstruction project. The final phase of Midwest Avenue reconstruction will include work between Walnut and Poplar...
WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers
Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
Natrona County High School on Lockdown Tuesday a.m.
NCHS is no longer in lockdown. They will be moving into a heightened awareness, and normal school operations will resume. Students and staff are safe. Law enforcement will remain on campus to continue the next steps of investigation of the report. More information will be coming soon regarding the report received, according to a news release from the Natrona County School District.
Little Shop of Burgers gets new Casper restaurant liquor license; Gamroth thanks business for generosity during pandemic
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Little Shop of Burgers’ request for a restaurant liquor license was approved by the Casper City Council. The restaurant is located at 1040 N. Center St. in Casper. Sarah Weikum told the City Council that her family owns the restaurant and that...
(BACKSTORY) Henning: The home-grown millionaire behind one of Casper’s grandest mansions
CASPER, Wyo. — It was Thursday evening, July 29, 1948, and Welker W.F. “Bill” Henning was inside the palatial mansion he and his wife, Lucille, had built with much fanfare nearly 25 years earlier. Most accounts of his life claim that Henning spent little time inside the...
Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued
A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
