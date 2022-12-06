The Natrona County School District recently confirmed that a threat had been written on a bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School. "Today, December 9th, 2022, Kelly Walsh High School administration received information regarding an alleged safety concern," a release from the school district stated. "A statement was written on a bathroom stall identifying an alleged safety threat to KWHS. There was no specified threat to any individual student or staff member. KWHS Administration and the School Resource Officer have investigated this report and have not found any evidence of a credible threat. Student and staff safety is our priority, and we will continue to have a heightened awareness in regard to the situation."

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO