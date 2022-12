GALESBURG — Galesburg City Council on Monday discussed raising the city’s sales tax in order to help fund a new community center and capital improvements. The ordinance for the tax increase was on a first reading and so the council will vote on it during its next meeting on Dec. 20. If approved, the ordinance would increase Galesburg’s “home-rule” sales tax from 1% to 1.25%. The increase would become effective July 1, 2023, and bring in approximately $950,000 to the city in annual revenue.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO