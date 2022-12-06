ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: 'The Match' Through the Years

By SI Golf staff
 3 days ago

The exhibition series returns Saturday for its seventh installment since launching in 2018.

When Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy face off against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, it will mark the seventh chapter in the history of "The Match."

The exhibition match play event began in 2018 and has featured some of the best pro golfers in the game as well as legends from other sports, playing either one-on-one or in team competition.

Here's a look back at a few of the previous versions of "The Match."

The debut "Match" was in 2018 at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas, with longtime rivals Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods playing in a $9 million winner-take-all event.

