GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grimsley lost to New Bern 40 to 28 in the '4A' State Championship game, finishing the season with a 15-1 record. Grimsley’s defense had a difficult time adjusting to the New Bern triple-option attack and the speed of the triple-option made their task much more difficult. The Whirlies defense was led by Keshaun Jones who finished the game with a team-leading 8 tackles on his way to earning Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors for Grimsley.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO