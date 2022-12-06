ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Sickle Cell Center leadership changes announced

Adult patients can visit the Mastin Patient Care Center, 2451 University Hospital Dr., Suite 102, Mobile, AL 36617, for treatment. To request an appointment, call 251-470-5890. After the recent passing of Johnson Haynes Jr., M.D.,Ardie Pack-Mabien, FNP-BC, will lead as the interim director of the Johnson Haynes Jr., M.D., Comprehensive...
Date set for Gulf Shores impact fee lawsuit; plaintiffs added ahead of class certification

A lawsuit over impact fees in Gulf Shores, one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama, took another step forward Tuesday. Earlier this year, Debra Wymer, a resident of the area, filed a lawsuit against the City of Gulf Shores, arguing that the impact fees it levies against developers were both improperly calculated and not being used for what they were intended -- infrastructure improvements related to the development.
RSV on the rise this holiday season, pediatrician warns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gatherings are more frequent now with the holidays underway, and medical professionals are warning parents to take extra precautions to keep their children from contracting RSV. We previously reported that RSV cases are worse this year than years prior.  Pediatricians say the spike came after COVID and they now consider RSV […]
Gulf Shores to discuss renewal of contract for ambulance services

Residents receive free emergency ground and air services through plan. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores will consider renewing its contract with AirMedCare that covers the out-of-pocket expenses for residents within the corporate limits during a joint council work/regular session on Dec. 12. It will be the final meeting of the year.
Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart hospital is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The program will change the lives of patients who have been on the transplant list for years waiting for a kidney. “People wait four, even to seven years for a kidney transplant and in the mean time […]
Great Southern Wood plans $13.7 million Alabama expansion project

MOBILE, Alabama — Great Southern Wood plans to invest $13.7 million in an expansion project at its treatment facility in Mobile County, allowing the company to create 12 jobs and retain 78 current positions, according to the Mobile Chamber. The project will improve the facility’s traffic flow, storage, and...
Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
Former NRCA President Passes Away

Former NRCA President Bruce McCrory, co-founder and secretary/treasurer of Kiker Corporation, Mobile, Alabama, and technical director for Nations Roof, Mobile, passed away Nov. 30. He was 72. In addition to serving as NRCA’s president from 2012-13, McCrory served as NRCA chairman of the board—elect from 2011-12; vice chairman from 2006-08...
‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
68 Ventures Companies Donate To Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Foundation

Seven 68 Ventures companies donated a total of $5,000 in support of the BCSO Foundation’s annual Pheasant Hunt and Family Day. The holiday season is a time for giving, and several 68 Ventures companies have joined together to support the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) Foundation. The companies donated a total of $6,000 in conjunction with the Foundation’s annual Family Day and Pheasant Hunt, to be used to support law enforcement officers during the holiday season and to fund other initiatives throughout the year.
Mobile County Public School System to upgrade security measures in several schools across the county

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile County Public School System has several security measures in place for its schools. Back in 2021, the school system introduced the crisis alert system to its high schools. Director of Safety and Security Andy Gatewood says it can be used to notify staff of a medical emergency, a fight or if the school needs to go into lockdown.
Fire at mobile home, owners evacuated: Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue department said crews are on scene at mobile home fire at 9271 Butternut Drive Friday night. MFRD responded to the mobile home at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and the people inside were evacuated. There are visible flames coming from the home and crews with MFRD […]
Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast

(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
Fairhope makes plan to cut spread of invasive plants

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - In Baldwin County, a city known for its botanical beauty is trying to keep invasive plants from spreading. Fairhope city officials recently did a walk-through at the Triangle Park location and discovered several invasive species of trees and plants. In a city known for its fruit...
Community Policy