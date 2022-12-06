Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPMI
Reality Check: Williamson HS stadium meeting turns explosive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A community meeting was called tonight to discuss the fate of an on campus football stadium at Williamson High School. The spot where the stadium would be built is landlocked and owned by the city of Mobile. Williamson alumni, parents, and faculty have been left wondering about the status.
usahealthsystem.com
Sickle Cell Center leadership changes announced
Adult patients can visit the Mastin Patient Care Center, 2451 University Hospital Dr., Suite 102, Mobile, AL 36617, for treatment. To request an appointment, call 251-470-5890. After the recent passing of Johnson Haynes Jr., M.D.,Ardie Pack-Mabien, FNP-BC, will lead as the interim director of the Johnson Haynes Jr., M.D., Comprehensive...
usahealthsystem.com
USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes moves to Mapp Campus
The practice sees patients with diabetes, adrenal disorders, osteoporosis, and thyroid and pituitary disorders, and helps patients manage their weight and metabolism. The USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes clinic located in Daphne has now relocated to the USA Health Mapp Family Campus at 21950 Alabama 181 in Fairhope. “We are...
Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?
The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
roofingexteriors.com
Former NRCA President Passes Away
Former NRCA President Bruce McCrory, co-founder and secretary/treasurer of Kiker Corporation, Mobile, Alabama, and technical director for Nations Roof, Mobile, passed away Nov. 30. He was 72. In addition to serving as NRCA’s president from 2012-13, McCrory served as NRCA chairman of the board—elect from 2011-12; vice chairman from 2006-08...
Great Southern Wood plans $14 million expansion project in Mobile: Mobile Chamber
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Great Southern Wood, a company that “produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects,” will expand its treatment facility in Mobile. The $13.7 million expansion is expected to bring 12 new jobs and keep on the 78 jobs previously there. According to the release, “the nearly […]
hbsdealer.com
Great Southern Wood making big Alabama investment
Great Southern Wood has big plans in Alabama. The supplier of pressure treated lumber and the parent company of the Yellawood brand said it will invest $13.7 million in an expansion project at its treatment facility in Mobile County, Ala. According to the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, the move will...
Officials break ground on new Mobile International Airport
State, local and federal officials in Mobile Friday afternoon, to break ground for the city's new international airport.
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak plans service to Mobile starting next year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak plans to start its long-awaited service between here and New Orleans next year, but key details – including cost – are still to be worked out. Last month, Amtrak reached a settlement with the Port of Mobile, Norfolk Southern and CSX. The terms of that settlement are confidential until the Surface Transportation Board approves it. But if it does, as expected, it will pave the way for passenger rail service in Mobile for the first time since 2005.
McGill-Toolen head football coach steps down
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The head football coach of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile will step down from his position, according to the school’s athletic director. Athletic director Bill Griffin announced in a Friday morning email that school president Bry Shields said Norman Joseph will step down from his role as head coach of […]
Alabama commit Brayson Hubbard took rare path into Tide’s 2023 class
Brayson Hubbard is currently listed on the On3 Composite rankings as the No. 7 senior recruit in Mississippi, the 436th-ranked player in the country and the No. 28 player at his position. Those numbers mean nothing to the Ocean Springs High School star. If they did, he would probably be...
Student threatens to bring a gun to elementary school: Spanish Fort Police
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Spanish Fort Police were called to a local elementary school after receiving reports of a threat. Spanish Fort Police say a student at Rockwell Elementary School told several students he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday. Around lunch time Thursday, students told administrators about a sixth grader […]
marinelink.com
Austal USA Commences Submarine Work
An artist rendering of a future U.S. Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine. (Image: U.S. Navy) Shipbuilder Austal USA on Wednesday announced production has commenced at its Mobile, Ala. shipyard in support of the company’s partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) to support the U.S. Navy’s recapitalization of the nation’s nuclear submarine fleet.
Update: Record high temperatures in Alabama on Wednesday
Two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. And one city set a record for the month of December as well. Tuscaloosa hit 79 degrees Wednesday afternoon, tying its record last reached in 1951. Mobile did one better, not only reaching a record...
3 Escambia Co. schools no longer on lockdown, deputies say no credible threat found
UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been […]
Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart hospital is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The program will change the lives of patients who have been on the transplant list for years waiting for a kidney. “People wait four, even to seven years for a kidney transplant and in the mean time […]
House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
Senior Bowl waiting on quarterbacks, juniors
Although Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams and tight end Cameron Latu accepted their invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Thursday, most of the roster construction for Mobile’s annual all-star game has been completed with the event still 57 days away. But that doesn’t mean the heavy lifting is...
For these artists, Mobile’s distinctive Temple has become a canvas
By Wednesday evening, mysterious and epic figures were taking shape on the vast front wall of Mobile’s Temple Downtown, part of a giant, ephemeral mural that will be complete for Friday night’s art walk and gone without a trace by Monday. Inside, artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith...
WPMI
Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
