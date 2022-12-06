Sixty-five-year-old Kevin Orris of Washington, was sentenced to prison for up to 30 years following a contested sentencing on December 2nd. Orris was charged with with Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class C Felony, and Incest, a Class D Felony, following an investigation by the Washington Police Department in September of 2021. On September 2 of 2022, Orris plead guilty to six counts of Incest, each a Class D Felony, symbolizing each year he committed sex acts against his daughter. Orris also admitted that his daughter was a dependent adult, meaning Orris will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry for ten years. At sentencing on December 2, 2022, Orris requested probation, and Washington County Attorney John Gish argued for consecutive prison sentences. In its recommendation to the court, the Iowa Department of Corrections proposed Orris go to prison for the maximum extent possible under the law. The court agreed with Gish and the Department of Corrections, sentencing Orris to prison for up to 30 years.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO