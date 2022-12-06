Read full article on original website
Report: Black, straight-A student was in ‘racially hostile environment’ at Iowa school
The repeated racial harassment of a Black, straight-A student at an Ottumwa middle school was not adequately addressed by the school district and might have led to the student’s diminished academic performance, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The department on Monday outlined the findings of its investigation into the Ottumwa Community School District’s […] The post Report: Black, straight-A student was in ‘racially hostile environment’ at Iowa school appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Gault Resigns from the Washington City Council
Steve Gault, 2nd Ward City Council Member, announced his resignation from the Washington City Council Tuesday. During the final minutes of the meeting, Gault had prepared a statement announcing his resignation. Gault had words for his future successor, Gault states. “ If you’re a city councilman, your doing it for yourself because you do not have an agenda. If you have a bunch of people doing all this stuff, you have an agenda, and the agenda is eventually you want to take over the city council, and that’s what I’ve seen.” Gault’s term isn’t set to expire until December 2025. It is unknown yet how the board will decide to fill the position. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes available.
DCI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting
(Blakesburg, Iowa) The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to an officer-involved shooting near rural Blakesburg. The incident occurred after a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is being treated for an apparent gunshot wound(s) at an area hospital. No further information is being released at this...
KCCI.com
Suspected armed robber shot in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — A suspected armed robber is in the hospital after being shot in Davis County on Wednesday. There was a large police presence in Blakesburg about 85 miles southeast of Des Moines. The Iowa DCI says the suspect was shot after a chase. No word on...
kciiradio.com
Up to 30 years in prison for Orris
Sixty-five-year-old Kevin Orris of Washington, was sentenced to prison for up to 30 years following a contested sentencing on December 2nd. Orris was charged with with Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class C Felony, and Incest, a Class D Felony, following an investigation by the Washington Police Department in September of 2021. On September 2 of 2022, Orris plead guilty to six counts of Incest, each a Class D Felony, symbolizing each year he committed sex acts against his daughter. Orris also admitted that his daughter was a dependent adult, meaning Orris will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry for ten years. At sentencing on December 2, 2022, Orris requested probation, and Washington County Attorney John Gish argued for consecutive prison sentences. In its recommendation to the court, the Iowa Department of Corrections proposed Orris go to prison for the maximum extent possible under the law. The court agreed with Gish and the Department of Corrections, sentencing Orris to prison for up to 30 years.
kciiradio.com
More Details Emerge In Officer-Involved Shooting
On Saturday, December 3, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mount Pleasant Police Department on a domestic disturbance call that led to an officer-involved shooting. According to recently-released court documents, police responded to 710 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant after the victim, identified as Steven Lovell, reported...
ktvo.com
1 injured in officer-involved shooting near Blakesburg
NEAR BLAKESBURG, Iowa — Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting reported near rural Blakesburg Wednesday evening. The incident unfolded following a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is being treated for an apparent gunshot wound at an area hospital. No...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman shot by police officer facing charges
Mount Pleasant, IA- A Mount pleasant woman who was shot by police on Saturday, December 3rd, is now facing charges. TV Station KTVO reports that Samantha Shumaker of Mount Pleasant is charged with False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Assault, and Display or Use of a Weapon. At about 10 PM Saturday,...
Radio Iowa
Ft. Madison wind turbine plant to reopen at end of month
A recently shuttered wind turbine manufacturing plant will reopen in southeast Iowa by the end of the month. Lee County Economic Development Group President and CEO, Dennis Fraise, says Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in Fort Madison is bringing workers back. “It had been hibernated, as that was the word they...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
ktvo.com
Kirksville woman charged with trafficking drugs after found with meth, $1,100 in cash
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is accused of selling illegal drugs from her home. Karanda Robbins, 41, of Kirksville, faces a charge of second-degree trafficking drugs. The North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Robbins Friday at her home in the 1600 block of South Osteopathy Street. The...
Pen City Current
Man shot in Saturday MP disturbance call
MT PLEASANT – A Mt. Pleasant law enforcement officer shot and wounded a suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday in Mt. Pleasant. At approximately 10:04 p.m., officers with the Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 700 block of Main Street, where the male caller was allegedly being held at gunpoint.
kniakrls.com
Santa will be at Bussey Library
Santa will be at the Bussey Community Library Saturday, December 17th from 10-11:30 a.m. There will be an opportunity for a photo with Santa, stories, treats and take home an ornament. Prior to December 17th, the Bussey Community Center will be busy Sunday, December 11th for a holiday gift wrapping...
KCCI.com
Burned body found in Decatur County identified as Corydon man
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The Decatur County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man whose body was found near a burned-out vehiclelast month. The man has been identified as 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon. Moulds' body was discovered on Nov. 26 in a field just east of Leon.
ottumwaradio.com
Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision
A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
KBUR
Fairfield man arrested following standoff with police
Fairfield, IA- A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday, December 1st, following a standoff with police. Jesus Garcia-Goytia of Fairfield has been charged with Interference with Official Acts and Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. TV station KTVO reports that Fairfield Police Officers were contacted by Garcia-Goytia’s family due to them...
KBUR
One dead, one injured in Henry County crash
New London, IA- One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, December 7th, in Henry County. The crash occurred in the 2500 block of 260th Street in New London at about 2:55 PM Wednesday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2000 Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman E....
WOWT
At least 10 people injured after Marengo building explosion, fire
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At least 10 people have been injured and nearby homes were evacuated following an explosion at an industrial building in Marengo on Thursday morning. According to the City of Marengo, the explosion took place at 11:16 a.m. at 810 East South Street. The building is owned by Heartland Crush, according to property records, but is operated by C6-Zero, a company that converts used roofing shingles into biodiesel and other products. Flames continued to be visible from the building for hours, with a large plume of smoke emanating from the building and visible at long distances.
