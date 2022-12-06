ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

northcountynews.org

Special use permit for liquor store denied

Monday night’s Red Bud City Council meeting drew a bit of a crowd, but with not much discussion, the council opted to follow the recommendation of the planning commission and deny a special use permit. The special use permit in question was for Amit Patel to operate a liquor...
RED BUD, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: November 27-December 3, 2022

An officer was dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to an alarm sounding. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North 2nd Street in Benld in reference...
GILLESPIE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Texas Roadhouse in Festus about to open

(Festus) The new Texas Roadhouse in Festus is just a few days away from opening. The steakhouse will employ around 200 people in various positions. Micheal Lee is a managing partner with the new location. He says this building has something only five other locations across the country have. Lee...
FESTUS, MO
edglentoday.com

Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Two hospitalized after underground collapse in Pacific, Mo.

PACIFIC, Mo. – Two people are hospitalized after an underground collapse Thursday in Franklin County. Emergency crews responded to the situation Thursday afternoon at the US Silica Company at 819 E. Osage St. in Pacific. Investigators say three people were inside a cave when some rocks fell and briefly...
PACIFIC, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Man injured when furnace explodes and causes fire at MetalTek

An employee was injured early Dec. 1 in a fire at MetalTek, 8600 Commercial Blvd., in Pevely. The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur, Dunklin Fire Chief Brad Williams said. He said he didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries.
PEVELY, MO
Boone Country Connection

Dec. 17, Pet Adoption Center's Holiday Season Includes Santa Paws Event for Pets

Jolly Old St. Nick is paying a special visit to all the good little dogs and cats (and rabbits and other animals) at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center’s Santa Paws event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. All are welcome to view pets up for adoption and fostering, bring their current pet to meet Santa, and participate in the holiday festivities. The center is located at 4850 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.
SAINT PETERS, MO
advantagenews.com

One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford

A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
HARTFORD, IL
edglentoday.com

Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16

GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
GRANITE CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
MARION COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

Overstock Outlet has everything for your holiday shopping list

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.
WENTZVILLE, MO

