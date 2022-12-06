Read full article on original website
northcountynews.org
Special use permit for liquor store denied
Monday night’s Red Bud City Council meeting drew a bit of a crowd, but with not much discussion, the council opted to follow the recommendation of the planning commission and deny a special use permit. The special use permit in question was for Amit Patel to operate a liquor...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: November 27-December 3, 2022
An officer was dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to an alarm sounding. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North 2nd Street in Benld in reference...
myleaderpaper.com
After searing loss, Thanksgiving is challenging for the Holman family
For most of us, the holiday season brings to mind fun get-togethers with family and friends. For some, though, it’s a dark time of year filled with loneliness and longing for those they’ve lost. Former Jefferson County Assessor Randy Holman said the holiday season brings back painful memories...
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Detective bureau investigating stealing and burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Numerous tools and other miscellaneous items were taken from a vehicle that was parked in the 1600 block of Wade Road outside of Pacific. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says the property was stolen sometime between November 13th and 23rd.
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
mymoinfo.com
Texas Roadhouse in Festus about to open
(Festus) The new Texas Roadhouse in Festus is just a few days away from opening. The steakhouse will employ around 200 people in various positions. Micheal Lee is a managing partner with the new location. He says this building has something only five other locations across the country have. Lee...
edglentoday.com
Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Metro East oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
Two hospitalized after underground collapse in Pacific, Mo.
PACIFIC, Mo. – Two people are hospitalized after an underground collapse Thursday in Franklin County. Emergency crews responded to the situation Thursday afternoon at the US Silica Company at 819 E. Osage St. in Pacific. Investigators say three people were inside a cave when some rocks fell and briefly...
1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Madison County
One man has died, and another is hurt after a head-on crash Tuesday in Madison County.
myleaderpaper.com
Man injured when furnace explodes and causes fire at MetalTek
An employee was injured early Dec. 1 in a fire at MetalTek, 8600 Commercial Blvd., in Pevely. The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur, Dunklin Fire Chief Brad Williams said. He said he didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries.
Metro East business says it’s lost more than $150K to vehicle part thefts
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois business owner says he’s never seen a theft problem like this in his 20 years of business.
Boone Country Connection
Dec. 17, Pet Adoption Center's Holiday Season Includes Santa Paws Event for Pets
Jolly Old St. Nick is paying a special visit to all the good little dogs and cats (and rabbits and other animals) at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center’s Santa Paws event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. All are welcome to view pets up for adoption and fostering, bring their current pet to meet Santa, and participate in the holiday festivities. The center is located at 4850 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.
advantagenews.com
One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
edglentoday.com
Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16
GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
mymoinfo.com
Small earthquake just east of Kimmswick in rural northwestern Monroe County, Illinois
(Jefferson County) A small earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night in western Monroe County in southwest Illinois. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was 2.5 in magnitude. It was centered northwest of Valmeyer in rural Monroe County or just across the Mississippi River east from Kimmswick. The quake was registered...
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
FOX2now.com
Overstock Outlet has everything for your holiday shopping list
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.
