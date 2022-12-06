Read full article on original website
Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday morning his intention to seek the appointment to serve as the state’s next U.S. senator. The two-term Republican governor said he will submit his application for consideration alongside all other applicants in the process Governor-elect Jim Pillen has laid out to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Ben Sasse.
Nebraska Attorney General releases report concerning ESG investment practices
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office released a new report raising questions about the process of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. According to the Attorney General, ESG is an asset manager’s or investor’s use of environmental, social, and corporate-governance factors in their decision-making.
Seasonable and beautiful conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Watching storm system Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a chilly and mainly cloudy day Monday, conditions will turn beautiful and seasonable during the day Tuesday into Wednesday, with a storm system, potentially bringing snowfall across the eastern side of the viewing area Thursday. As high pressure taking control of the viewing area...
