Nebraska State

Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday morning his intention to seek the appointment to serve as the state’s next U.S. senator. The two-term Republican governor said he will submit his application for consideration alongside all other applicants in the process Governor-elect Jim Pillen has laid out to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Ben Sasse.
Nebraska Attorney General releases report concerning ESG investment practices

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office released a new report raising questions about the process of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. According to the Attorney General, ESG is an asset manager’s or investor’s use of environmental, social, and corporate-governance factors in their decision-making.
