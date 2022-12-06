Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Welcomes Three New Board Members
O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, announces the addition of three new members to the hospital’s Board of Directors. This brings the number of board members for St. Elizabeth’s to eleven. Board members serve voluntarily and provide counsel and oversight on decisions that affect the...
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
Staff member and student in fight at Riverview Gardens school
A fight between a staff member and a student inside a classroom on Monday was caught on video.
APA takes over St. Louis County Adoption Center Monday, Dec. 5
Last fall, the county began seeking a nonprofit to run and improve its operations. The APA will officially take over the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center on Monday, December 5.
Boone Country Connection
Dec. 17, Pet Adoption Center's Holiday Season Includes Santa Paws Event for Pets
Jolly Old St. Nick is paying a special visit to all the good little dogs and cats (and rabbits and other animals) at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center’s Santa Paws event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. All are welcome to view pets up for adoption and fostering, bring their current pet to meet Santa, and participate in the holiday festivities. The center is located at 4850 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.
St. Louis County pet shelter overflowing with dogs
OLIVETTE, Mo. – The Animal Protection Association of Missouri is asking for help clearing a shelter overflowing with dogs. The APA Olivette says that many of these dogs have been in the shelter for months. They are looking for people to foster or adopt the dogs. Adoption fees are only $25 now through December 11 […]
stljewishlight.org
This Jewish St. Louisan is a modern-day nomad traveling the country in his custom ‘skoolie’
Jonathan Perera calls himself an “unconventional dude” with a driven personality. Today, Perera, 28, is ready to embark on the ride of his life in the driver’s seat of a rolling, tiny home: a luxury school bus conversion called a “skoolie.”. Born and raised in a...
stlpublicradio.org
Flu cases are rising quickly in the St. Louis region
In the last weeks of November, cases of influenza in St. Louis County more than doubled. The county Department of Public Health published a graph of the percent of influenza-like-illnesses in emergency hospital visits — it’s a red line shooting almost straight up. “Flu cases have significantly increased...
KFVS12
At your service: St. Louis restaurant hires robot to help wait tables
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The new employee at Walnut Grill in Sunset Hills didn’t need much training. A little programming did just fine. The new robot serving assistant started on the job a few weeks ago. “It was immediate impact on the first day, you could tell,” said...
COVID-19 cases spike in St. Louis County; 200 per day over past week
ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 cases have spiked in St. Louis County, with health officials reporting more than 200 new cases each day for the past week. St. Louis County is currently dealing with a high transmission level and a medium community level in COVID-19 cases, per the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
KSDK
Environmental Protection Agency blocked from testing St. Charles well water
This comes after the city shut down five of its seven wells over contamination concerns. 5 On Your Side's Elyse Schoenig has the latest.
wsiu.org
Southern Illinois is getting a new area code next year
The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new 730 area code will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The first prefix in the new area code will...
‘This is bonkers’ St. Louis County Assessor addresses 2022 personal property tax bills
Taxpayers passing through the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann describe one of the more difficult aspects of the holiday season on Wednesday.
Man accused of threatening to attack Jefferson County high school
A local man is jailed after allegedly threatening to blow up and shoot up a high school in Jefferson County.
stlpublicradio.org
Amber McLaughlin could be the first woman executed by Missouri since 1976
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. On November 20, 2003, 45-year-old Beverly Guenther was abducted outside the office where she worked in Earth City, Missouri. She was stabbed and raped, her lifeless body left in the Patch neighborhood in south St. Louis, near the banks of the Mississippi River.
Man charged with making threats against Jefferson County high school
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police say he made threats against a Jefferson County high school. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Kevin McArthur, 43, with making a terroristic threat in the second degree. According to a probable cause statement...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Religious symbols from Christians, Jews, Satanists on display at Illinois State Capitol
(The Center Square) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County
Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and North County, police say.
Maryland Heights detective shoots, kills wanted man that charged him outside Dave & Buster's, police say
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man has died after he was shot by a detective after charging at him outside a Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis County Police Sergeant Tracy Panus gave an update Wednesday evening on the officer-involved shooting. Panus said the incident...
Comments / 0