O'fallon, IL

collinsvilledailynews.com

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Welcomes Three New Board Members

O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, announces the addition of three new members to the hospital’s Board of Directors. This brings the number of board members for St. Elizabeth’s to eleven. Board members serve voluntarily and provide counsel and oversight on decisions that affect the...
O'FALLON, IL
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
Boone Country Connection

Dec. 17, Pet Adoption Center's Holiday Season Includes Santa Paws Event for Pets

Jolly Old St. Nick is paying a special visit to all the good little dogs and cats (and rabbits and other animals) at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center’s Santa Paws event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. All are welcome to view pets up for adoption and fostering, bring their current pet to meet Santa, and participate in the holiday festivities. The center is located at 4850 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis County pet shelter overflowing with dogs

OLIVETTE, Mo. – The Animal Protection Association of Missouri is asking for help clearing a shelter overflowing with dogs. The APA Olivette says that many of these dogs have been in the shelter for months. They are looking for people to foster or adopt the dogs. Adoption fees are only $25 now through December 11 […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Flu cases are rising quickly in the St. Louis region

In the last weeks of November, cases of influenza in St. Louis County more than doubled. The county Department of Public Health published a graph of the percent of influenza-like-illnesses in emergency hospital visits — it’s a red line shooting almost straight up. “Flu cases have significantly increased...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
wsiu.org

Southern Illinois is getting a new area code next year

The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new 730 area code will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The first prefix in the new area code will...
ILLINOIS STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Amber McLaughlin could be the first woman executed by Missouri since 1976

This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. On November 20, 2003, 45-year-old Beverly Guenther was abducted outside the office where she worked in Earth City, Missouri. She was stabbed and raped, her lifeless body left in the Patch neighborhood in south St. Louis, near the banks of the Mississippi River.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Religious symbols from Christians, Jews, Satanists on display at Illinois State Capitol

(The Center Square) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

