O'fallon, IL

collinsvilledailynews.com

Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau Wins Excellence in Tourism Awards

ALTON - The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau received three Excellence in Tourism awards in the annual Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel & Tourism during an awards ceremony at Chicago’s Navy Pier Monday, Dec. 5. The bureau received awards for Best Website, Best PR Marketing Campaign and...
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Religious symbols from Christians, Jews, Satanists on display at Illinois State Capitol

(The Center Square) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Seattle City Council officially supports universal health care in Washington

(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a resolution that supports universal healthcare throughout the state of Washington. The resolution, sponsored by City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, states that the failure to pass healthcare legislatures beyond the city and county level has spurred more actions from Seattle and King County governments to improve the declining health care system at a local level.
SEATTLE, WA
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois' first social equity licensed dispensary opens in Chicago

(The Center Square) – The first cannabis dispensary awarded a license through the state's social equity licensing program has opened in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more are on the way. The governor was on hand Wednesday in Chicago to celebrate the opening of Ivy Hall dispensary. Ivy Hall...
CHICAGO, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

New York ranked among worst in lawsuit abuses

(The Center Square) – The American Tort Reform Foundation has ranked New York as the nation’s fourth-worst “judicial hellhole” for 2022-23, and while better than last year’s number two ranking, the group didn’t lavish praise on the state’s court system. “New York’s fall...
GEORGIA STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Pritzker touts Illinois tourism during conference

(The Center Square) – At the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel & Tourism this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is experiencing record levels of tourism. The conference is an annual look at the economic impact of tourism in Illinois. Illinois' tourism and hospitality industry contributes significantly to the state's economy, employing nearly 400,000 people statewide in 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Pritzker signs amendments to SAFE-T Act

(The Center Square) – Amendments to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act are now law. The controversial legislation passed the previous General Assembly in January 2021. It brought about sweeping changes to the state’s criminal justice system and regulations on police. Lawmakers passed three trailer bills with various clarifications since then.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Report: cybercrime at near-record highs in Washington state

(The Center Square) – Cybercrime in Washington state is at its second highest recorded level, according to a data breach report released Monday by the state Attorney General’s Office. State law mandates organizations that experience a data breach send notices to all consumers whose data was exposed and...
WASHINGTON STATE

