collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS St. Elizabeth's Presents National DAISY Extraordinary Nurses Honor To Logan Blakenship, R.N.
O'FALLON, IL. - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly National DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to Logan Blankenship, RN, in the medical surgical unit. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's nationwide program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day. Logan Blankenship was nominated by...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau Wins Excellence in Tourism Awards
ALTON - The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau received three Excellence in Tourism awards in the annual Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel & Tourism during an awards ceremony at Chicago’s Navy Pier Monday, Dec. 5. The bureau received awards for Best Website, Best PR Marketing Campaign and...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Religious symbols from Christians, Jews, Satanists on display at Illinois State Capitol
(The Center Square) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law
(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Seattle City Council officially supports universal health care in Washington
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a resolution that supports universal healthcare throughout the state of Washington. The resolution, sponsored by City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, states that the failure to pass healthcare legislatures beyond the city and county level has spurred more actions from Seattle and King County governments to improve the declining health care system at a local level.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois' first social equity licensed dispensary opens in Chicago
(The Center Square) – The first cannabis dispensary awarded a license through the state's social equity licensing program has opened in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more are on the way. The governor was on hand Wednesday in Chicago to celebrate the opening of Ivy Hall dispensary. Ivy Hall...
collinsvilledailynews.com
New York ranked among worst in lawsuit abuses
(The Center Square) – The American Tort Reform Foundation has ranked New York as the nation’s fourth-worst “judicial hellhole” for 2022-23, and while better than last year’s number two ranking, the group didn’t lavish praise on the state’s court system. “New York’s fall...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Georgia's judicial system listed as a litigation 'hellhole' by tort reform group
(The Center Square) — Georgia topped the list of the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual “Judicial Hellholes” report. The Peach State edged out the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the states of California and New York to top the list.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pritzker touts Illinois tourism during conference
(The Center Square) – At the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel & Tourism this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is experiencing record levels of tourism. The conference is an annual look at the economic impact of tourism in Illinois. Illinois' tourism and hospitality industry contributes significantly to the state's economy, employing nearly 400,000 people statewide in 2021.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pritzker signs amendments to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Amendments to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act are now law. The controversial legislation passed the previous General Assembly in January 2021. It brought about sweeping changes to the state’s criminal justice system and regulations on police. Lawmakers passed three trailer bills with various clarifications since then.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Fitch: Illinois will perform worse that other states in expected economic downturn
(The Center Square) – A major U.S. credit rating agency sees a mild recession ahead and while Illinois’ public finances are expected to remain stable, the state will perform poorer than other states. Fitch Ratings released its sector outlook for state and local governments and it expects the...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Report: cybercrime at near-record highs in Washington state
(The Center Square) – Cybercrime in Washington state is at its second highest recorded level, according to a data breach report released Monday by the state Attorney General’s Office. State law mandates organizations that experience a data breach send notices to all consumers whose data was exposed and...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
