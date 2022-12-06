Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.
To His Mom, He's a Medical Masterpiece
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.
Venice veteran gifted a new car
Christmas came early for one Venice veteran. Gettel Toyota of Lakewood gifted the Suncoast hero a new car. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, former Marine Kirk Wildasin was helping his neighbors clean up debris in the road. “I had to get a new chain for my chainsaw and on...
A death in Miami Dade County may be connected to one on the Suncoast
A death in Miami Dade County may be connected to one on the Suncoast earlier this week. SNN reported Tuesday that a man took his life in front of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on I-75. Now two days later, new details are emerging from what the man may have...
Drink for a cause at 'Miracle at the Tap'
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Dive into a Winter Wonderland at Tamiami Tap, now temporarily known as ‘Miracle at the Tap. ‘Miracle’ is a nationwide concept that made its way to the Suncoast. Dozens of states across the country participate, and this is the only one in our area. It’s...
Two Sarasota County residents sue over Lakewood Ranch plan
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Two residents in rural Sarasota County sue the county over the Lakewood Ranch plan. The developer is planning to build a community up to 5,000 on over 4,000 acres of undeveloped land in eastern Sarasota county. Lakewood Ranch Southeast will be east of Lorraine Road between Fruitville and the Sarasota-Manatee County line, according to the Herald-Tribune.
Traveling libraries, REC2U, parks reopening in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN TV) - Traveling programs in Charlotte County are traveling to a park near you. Charlotte County Libraries begins its "traveling library" program Sunday. It'll be at Bayshore Park December 11, McGuire Park December 14, Centennial Park Recreation Center December 17, and Deep Creek Park on December 18. These will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
What's Happening on the Suncoast: 12/09 - 12/11
(WSNN) - Prepare your calendars because December is jam-packed with a bunch of holiday events. The 36th annual Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade returns to Marina Jack's this Saturday night. It starts at Longboat Key around 6 p.m. and then arrives at Marina Jack's viewing point at 7 p.m. The best spot to check out the parade is from Bayfront Park. For more information, click here.
Sarasota's 'Shop with a Cop' event gifting dozens of kids this weekend
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Some kids on the Suncoast are receiving a very special treat from some local heroes this weekend. The Sarasota Housing Authority, Sarasota Police Department, Target, and Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) are partnering to host the annual 'Shop with a Cop' event. It's happening Saturday morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Target off 5350 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
Holiday Boat parade will collect gifts for kids in need
SARASOTA - The 36th annual holiday boat parade will return to the Suncoast this Saturday, and beyond spreading holiday cheer, the parade will give back to those in need. “It’s like Christmas all month here in December for children at the Haven because so many people will provide gifts for them," said VP of Adult Services at the Haven, Becky Forest.
Rays, Rowdies deliver toys to Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County
PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Rays and Rowdies shared the magic of Rays baseball and Rowdies soccer with a week of holiday donations and events, and today made a stop in Charlotte County. Rays and Rowdies staff and Season Ticket Holders, along with team mascots Raymond and Pete,...
Snook Haven hopes to re-open by end of December
Venice landmark Snook Haven is projected to re-open later this month, pending Sarasota County Commission approval. The property sustained major damage from Hurricane Ian. But that didn’t stop their dedicated staff. As soon as they could be back on property it was all hands on deck to bring this...
Ringling College Alum recognized for dedication to community after Hurricane
SARASOTA - Ringling College Alum was honored by the American Red Cross after her studio and home were devastated by Hurricane Ian. Ringling College of Art Alum, and Suncoast Artist, Leoma Lovegrove was recognized by the college and the American Red Cross for bringing hope to those in her community after the devastating pass of Hurricane Ian through Matlacha that destroyed her home, studio and gallery.
Red tide effects on fishing industry
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole may have enhanced the effects of red tide, but the charter fishing industry is prospering. Red tide is present along the Suncoasts beaches, and in the bay. Chris Seger, Owner and Operator of Tight Lines Charter, says once you get 6 to 8 miles off the...
Documentary Will Uncover Island Players Theater's Deep History
SARASOTA - A production company is deep-diving into the history of a Suncoast community theater which dates back to the early 1900s. “When you boil it down it really just is an interesting story, they really have such a rich history considering they are a small community group on the island," said Grey Matters Studios Producer, Derin George.
Brian Wheatley named Florida Coach of the Year
VENICE (SNN-TV) - On Wednesday, State Champion Venice Volleyball Coach and FHSAA Hall of Famer, Brian Wheatley, was named Coach of the Year in Florida by the Florida Dairy Farmers. This is the 1st time he has ever received this award, and upon receiving it, Wheatley is now a finalist...
Henson's $500K gift funds USFSM literacy program at Booker Middle
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 7, 2022 - Reading is fundamental, and a half-million dollars will go a long way towards literacy being a fundamental element at Booker Middle School. The $500,000 gift was given by Sarasota's Mary Kay and Joe Henson to USF to fund tutoring and a mentorship program for the Booker Middle School Literacy Initiative. The literacy program is based at the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus and it matches USF students with middle-schoolers to boost their reading skills.
'Christmas with Kinkade' art exhibit comes to Tampa
TAMPA - Zac Kinkade brings his artwork to Tampa for unique Christmas show. Making a limited appearance at the Michael Murphy Gallery for the new art exhibition, 'Christmas with Kinkade,' Zac brings his art and knowledge to collectors and fans alike. The nephew of Thomas Kinkade, Zac brings his own interpretation of Kinkade-style art as he continues the partnership with Disney and now Marvel, DC and Star Wars characters as well.
Chris Culton resigns as Parrish High football coach
PARRISH (SNN-TV) - Parrish Community High School head football coach Chris Culton has stepped down after four seasons. The only head football coach in the Bulls' brief history submitted his resignation on Monday morning to school principal Craig Littles. Before his time at Parrish, Culton spent 14 years as an...
Henry Lawrence elected to Black College Football Hall of Fame
PALMETTO (SNN-TV) - The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 14th Class yesterday, which includes a Suncoast legend. Henry "Killer" Lawrence joins a class of eight inductees who were selected from a list of 25 Finalists. Lawrence when to the all-black Lincoln Memorial High School in Palmetto, before attending Florida A&M from 1971 to 1973.
