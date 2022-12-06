Read full article on original website
Related
We work at Aldi and here’s everything customers should know but don’t – including when to nab the best deals
THERE are loads of reasons why Aldi is one of our favourite places to shop - and it's not just the cheap prices that keeps sucking us in. In fact, the German supermarket chain - made popular by its speedy check-out and no-fuss shopping - has become a go-to for many, but there are some things we should all know.
Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores
Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers
Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health Department
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Wdam and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17
Family Dollar Store in Little Chute, Wisconsin closes unexpectedly because of lease issues. Store Manager Donny Anderson says that the last day of operations for the store will be Saturday, December 17.
Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023
Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.
Cracker Barrel is Opening Brand New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GJ Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge
Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Here's Where New Trader Joe's Stores Are Opening in 2022 and 2023
Will you be lucky enough to get a Trader Joe's in your area?
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced Closure
Following the beleaguered chain’s fifth temporary closing in as many weeks, beset by ongoing controversies such as overpricing and safety-related citations, nearly 200 locations are presently vulnerable to forced closure.
Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations
Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
Mashed
148K+
Followers
42K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0