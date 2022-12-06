ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Orders Convicted Reality Stars Todd & Julie Chrisley Pay $17 MILLION In Restitution As Custody Drama Ignites After Sentencing

By Samantha Benitz
 4 days ago
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to pay millions of dollars back in restitution for their tax fraud case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the former reality stars personally received a total of $17,270,741.57 in proceeds as a result of committing the offense of conviction, which they will now have to return after being found guilty.

RadarOnline.com can report that Judge Eleanor Ross officially signed the order on Monday, December 5.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to break the news.

"This Order of Forfeiture shall become final as to defendants Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley at the time of sentencing and shall be made part of the sentence and included in the Judgment," the paperwork stated.

To pay off their debts, sources told The New York Post it is likely the Chrisleys will have to give up their two Nashville, Tennessee, mansions worth roughly $9 million.

In June, a federal jury found Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud, all of which they denied.

Julie, for her part, was also convicted of wire fraud .

Months later, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and 16 months of probation.

Julie got a lighter sentence of 7 years and 16 months of probation.

Just before the couple found out their prison fate, their daughter Savannah revealed she would take custody of her younger brother Grayson Chrisley , 16, and Chloe Chrisley , 10, who is brother Kyle Chrisley 's daughter that was adopted by Todd and Julie.

However, Chloe's biological mother, Angela Johnson , has since expressed her desire to regain custody of the 10-year-old.

Kyle lost custody of Chloe in 2016, and then Todd was given sole custody of the child that same year after Johnson was arrested for "allegedly filing a false application for Medicaid assistance," according to reports, claiming she has "copped a plea to put the case behind her" as she fights to get her daughter back.

Comments / 218

4PF O'Neil
3d ago

their whole show/ everything in their shows was made by fraud they lie about having jobs and just scam the government now it catches up to them

Reply(12)
40
Michael Oconnell
4d ago

what they going to learn sitting in prison make them go to work a blue collar job and pay there debt back with no tax return aswell

Reply(5)
33
Seaclusion
4d ago

I really enjoyed watching Chrisley knows best. It was so funny. This family has great Chemistry. This is a sad ending. I really feel sorry for Grayson the 16-year-old. Too young to grow up without his parents.

Reply(19)
60
 

