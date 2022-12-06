Read full article on original website
Four K-State football players receive All-American honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football had four players named All-Americans following a Big 12 Championship-winning season. Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was named a first team member by the Athletic. Running back Deuce Vaughn was also named a first team member by the Athletic. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named a second-team member by the […]
Emporia girls basketball improves to 3-0 with win over Hayden
The Emporia High School girls basketball team topped Centennial League rival Hayden, 52-27, at White Auditorium on Friday night. Emporia led the entire game, jumping out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter and a 33-13 lead at the half. But they scored only 19 points in the second half, and head coach Carolyn Dorsey would have liked to see more.
Five Wildcats named AP All-Big 12 players
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a Big 12 Championship-winning season for K-State football, five Wildcats have been named to the AP All-Big 12 teams. Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a unanimous choice at first team defensive end. Lineman Cooper Beebe and running back Deuce Vaughn join Anudike-Uzomah on the first […]
ESU men’s basketball sees unbeaten streak end against Rogers State
The Emporia State men’s basketball team saw its winning streak end at seven games in a 75-68 loss to Rogers State in Claremore, Okla. on Thursday night. The Hornets started slow as the Hillcats built a 7-0 lead over the first two minutes of the game. Emporia State's first points came nearly three minutes into the game with Alijah Comithier knocking down a pair of free throws. Following a Hillcat layup on the next possession, the Hornets put together a 14-5 scoring run.
Tie for second moves Pope closer to rodeo title
They used to say in football that a tie was like kissing your sister. But in rodeo, it can still move you closer to final victory.
Emporia boys swim and dive finish third at Campus Invite
The Emporia High School boys swim and dive teams finished third place at the Campus Invitational in Wichita on Thursday. “Most of the boys did not swim their main events as I tried to switch them up a little and get them into something new for a meet, but they really rose to the occasion and made the most of it,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “We have been battling illnesses all week and had a few out for the meet and a couple who were not operating at 100%, but they still all gave a great performance. Every boy we took scored team points for us in some fashion and that is awesome for a group of boys that is this young and still gaining experience.”
Jerome Tang wants to upgrade Kansas State’s basketball schedule in future seasons
“I want to play some really good Power Five teams.”
Emporia girls basketball top Wichita Trinity in Paul Terry Classic
The Emporia High School girls basketball team defeated Wichita Trinity, 63-32, on the first night of the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Thursday night. “Tonight, I saw a team that our program is proud of,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We guarded well, shared the ball and there was genuine enthusiasm for each other. This is more indicative of how we expect to play.”
Emporia boys basketball runs away with win over Spring Hill
The Emporia High School boys basketball team ran away with a 70-41 victory over Spring Hill in the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Thursday night. “My philosophy is we’re going to play fast, get a lot of guys involved and more ownership with guys in playing and I think it’s fun to watch,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “All of those things combined is a style that I hope we can continue to play.”
Kansas State's Jerome Tang and Markquis Nowell sound off on the play of David N'Guessan
Kansas State junior forward/post David N’Guessan showed his continued improvement since arriving in Manhattan as a transfer on Tuesday night by scoring 23 points against Abilene Christian. The 6-foot-10 N’Guessan (pronounced Guess-AHN) hit all nine of his field goal attempts in the game. “It feels great. I mean,...
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
Parker Leeds
“We’re the real deal.” Emporia boys basketball downs third-ranked Hayden. The Emporia High School boys basketball team made a statement on Friday night when it defeat…
Fired Up: Chris Klieman proves it can happen again at Kansas State just as 12-team playoff nears
The question: During a December 5, 2022, appearance on KCMO Talk Radio in Kansas City, morning host Pete Mundo asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about what this Big 12 football championship means for Kansas State now and going into the future. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
Emporia city logo has slight adjustment
Emporia’s brand-new — and controversial — city logo has seen a minor adjustment. The original logos unveiled Monday had a gold star near the top of the stylized E to represent veterans and Emporia’s status as the founding city of Veterans Day. After social media concerns from local veterans about the meaning of gold stars in the military — notably the Gold Star Mothers group for moms of soldiers killed in action — the city changed the star to a blue color.
KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo
A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
Sue Carolyn Wilson
Sue Carolyn Wilson of Emporia was born March 30, 1937, in Jasper, Arkansas to James Franklin and Connie Mae (Cooper) Spears. She passed away peacefully at Bridge Haven in Lawrence, KS on November 16, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Sue attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, KS, earning...
EMPORIA STATE: Reinvestment comes to Communications Department with non-tenure-track instructor, social media influencer certificate added
Realignment has come to Emporia State University’s Communications Department. Changes announced Thursday by ESU will expand on the department’s communication, emerging technology and society concentration announced last year, with a non-tenure-track full-time instructor and a social media influencing certificate to be offered. The instructor will be hired on a three-year contract, with experience in content creation, digital video, virtual reality and gaming and/or interactive media. The certificate will be open to any student on campus wanting to build a “productive online presence,” although the program will also be of benefit to community members representing their businesses or organizations.
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home. Shawnee Co. Commissioner explains issues surrounding future of curbside recycling service. Three people were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar.
With Mayhem and macarena, Pope wins NFR go-round again
One night after missing the money, a Waverly cowboy leaped all the way back to the top on rodeo's biggest stage Wednesday night. Jess Pope mastered “Mayhem” to take first place in bareback bronc riding in the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
