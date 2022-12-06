Read full article on original website
Related
wgvunews.org
Recounts of Propositions 2 & 3 come with push back
Ballot recounts were requested in over 500 precincts in 43 counties across Michigan, mostly for proposal 3. But in counties like Ingham, Jackson and Marquette, the recount has been disrupted by recount challengers. Jake Rollow is a spokesperson for Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. He says the challengers have...
wgvunews.org
Axis Automation plans Walker expansion
Axis Automation’s expansion is supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund. It plays on the state’s efforts to grow STEM talent in Michigan. The move is projected to generate a total capital investment of up to $5.7M and will bring 50 high tech, advanced manufacture jobs to the region. These positions will be supported by a $500,000 Jobs Ready Michigan Program performance-based grant. Axis says it plans to invest heavily in recruiting, training and retraining STEM-oriented talent.
wgvunews.org
Gas prices down across Michigan, metro GR among the state’s highest
Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 85 cents less than this time last month but still 4 cents more than this time last year. A news release says motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon...
Comments / 0