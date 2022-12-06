Axis Automation’s expansion is supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund. It plays on the state’s efforts to grow STEM talent in Michigan. The move is projected to generate a total capital investment of up to $5.7M and will bring 50 high tech, advanced manufacture jobs to the region. These positions will be supported by a $500,000 Jobs Ready Michigan Program performance-based grant. Axis says it plans to invest heavily in recruiting, training and retraining STEM-oriented talent.

