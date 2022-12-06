ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 145

Discernment ✝️S Critical
8d ago

Very nice, this should be a reminder to GOP no one is your puppet. Walker lost because there’s no use for someone who does not have a mind of his own!

Reply(29)
26
James Caldwell
8d ago

thank God because if hershall walker had won I would be praying for Georgia and the rest of the country

Reply(3)
13
Madonna Richardson
8d ago

It's Time to Focus on Being The United States, and Washington working together for OUR COUNTRY ❣️

Reply(3)
16
Related
The Independent

Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Why AP called the Georgia Senate runoff for Warnock

There weren't enough uncounted votes in Republican-leaning areas for GOP challenger Herschel Walker to make up his runoff election night gap with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.That's what led The Associated Press to call the race for Warnock late Tuesday.The vast majority of the uncounted votes rested in Democratic strongholds, meaning that Walker wouldn't be able to amass the votes needed to overtake the incumbent.Voting in the runoff began just weeks after the Nov. 8 general election, when neither Warnock and Walker was able to win more than 50% of votes cast.They were the top two finishers in that contest,...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Georgia had voter ‘suppression’ despite Warnock win, White House claims

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Wednesday that “there was suppression” of voters in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election despite Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s easy win. Jean-Pierre made the claim while defending President Biden’s past remarks equating the Peach State’s 2021 election...
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Warnock (D) defeats Walker (R) in the runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) defeated Herschel Walker (R) in the runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on December 6, 2022. Warnock and Walker were the top-two vote-getters in the November 8, 2022, general election, with Warnock winning 49.4% of the vote to Walker’s 48.5%. Libertarian Chase Oliver won 2.1% of the vote and did not advance to the runoff. In Georgia, a runoff is held between the two top finishers if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Largest Hate Groups

The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump era, from 2017 to 2019. In 2020, the number of hate crimes reached the highest level in more than a decade, the FBI reported. (Here is the hate crime rate in every state.) To determine the […]
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy