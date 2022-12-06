ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Family IDs 37-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Lowell Basement Freezer: Report

By David Cifarelli & Morgan Gonzales
 3 days ago

A 37-year-old man who was found dead in a basement freezer at a Lowell home has been identified by his family as John Wayne Potter, NBC10 Boston reports .

While not officially identified, Potter's body was found in a chest freezer at a home on Coburn Street in Lowell on Friday, Dec. 2, the outlet reports. This was one day after he was reported missing by Lowell Police.

MISSING PERSON: John Wayne Potter, 36, is a white male, green eyes, brown hair, 5’7” and approximately 150lbs. Mr....

Posted by Lowell Police Department (Official) on Thursday, December 1, 2022

Michael Burke and Samantha Perry are facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Potter, as previously reported by Daily Voice .

"I can't even sleep, I can't shut my eyes, because all I see is whoever is bashing Johnny's head," his stepmother, Donna Potter told NBC10 Boston. "It's terrible, it's a terrible, terrible feeling."

Lowell Police performed a well-being check at the house last week which led to the acquisition of a search warrant and the subsequent discovery of Porter's body. The body showed signs of having been restrained, Middlesex District Attorney’s office stated.

Burke and Perry told police that they tied him to a chair but that a third person strangled Potter with a cord, however no third party was actually involved, Boston25 reports . The duo moved then the body to the freezer where authorities believe it stayed for over a week, NBC10 Boston reports.

"Johnny was an amazing man, full of love, gentle and kind, with a smile that could light up the whole room," a GoFundMe organized on his behalf reads. "A bright spark in this world, John touched the lives of so many and he will be missed dearly by all."

Potter's younger sister Tabitha was also murdered at the age of 11 more than two decades ago, NBC10 Boston reports. Her body was found raped, strangled and partially buried in a park in Lowell in 1999, the outlet continued.

The investigation is ongoing and the death is being treated as suspicious. People can donate to the family by clicking here .

don
3d ago

wow , lots of horrible tragedy in that family- sincere condolences and prayers for justice but likely the only justice will be vigilanty justicebecause of our judicial systems revolving door.

Non-Trummie
3d ago

I am a people person. I will protect myself andmy family, but harming someone doesn't compute. God Bless the victim, their families, and everyone using this app!

Madeline Biamonte
3d ago

Evil 😈 is hard at work....I pray Lord- Have Mercy on the souls of this 🙏 family- 👪 - My brother in law,was also Murdered in Chaplin CT. 1st murder in 30 years, A small CT town. Man on drugs, Stomped / beat him to death for an entire night. He was gone by 6am.... 1st Holidays without him. Jeff was a light ✨️, taken by the dark,But his soul will always ♥️ glow for eternity.

