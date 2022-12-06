ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

kscj.com

CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST BAR SHOOTING SUSPECT

CRIMINAL CHARGES IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAVE BEEN DISMISSED AGAINST A SUSPECT ARRESTED IN AN APRIL 4TH SHOOTING AT UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.. ASSISTANT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS ASKED A JUDGE TO DISMISS SEVEN COUNTS AGAINST 29-YEAR-OLD NAJI SHORTER OF DES MOINES IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man facing several charges after pursuit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is facing multiple charges after a pursuit early Friday morning. On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers with the SCPD attempted to stop a stolen Dodge Durango in the area of W. 14th St and John St. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SECOND HOME OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIMS DEMOLISHED

THE SECOND HOUSE WHERE LAUREL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WERE SHOT TO DEATH ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. THE DWELLING AT 503 ELM STREET WAS THE HOME OF 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD, WHOSE BODIES WERE FOUND IN THE HOUSE THAT HAD BEEN SET ON FIRE.
LAUREL, NE
Sioux City Journal

Fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street in Sioux City

Late Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire late at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce St., in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic. Residents were evacuated to shelter by buses. The Journal was there.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars teen charged for OWI near Ashton

ASHTON—A 19-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Reese Randall Bock stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for crossing the centerline on the Highway 60 expressway at the Northwest Boulevard intersection south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
ASHTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana

SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

University of South Dakota men's basketball player charged with rape

VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men's basketball player is in jail and charged with rape. 20- year- old Mihai Carcoana was arrested by Vermillion Police on a charge of second-degree rape. Carcoana a sophomore forward from Romania in his first season with the Coyotes is accused...
VERMILLION, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
NORFOLK, NE

