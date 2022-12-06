Read full article on original website
kscj.com
CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST BAR SHOOTING SUSPECT
CRIMINAL CHARGES IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAVE BEEN DISMISSED AGAINST A SUSPECT ARRESTED IN AN APRIL 4TH SHOOTING AT UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.. ASSISTANT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS ASKED A JUDGE TO DISMISS SEVEN COUNTS AGAINST 29-YEAR-OLD NAJI SHORTER OF DES MOINES IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE.
siouxlandnews.com
Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man facing several charges after pursuit
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is facing multiple charges after a pursuit early Friday morning. On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers with the SCPD attempted to stop a stolen Dodge Durango in the area of W. 14th St and John St. The...
kscj.com
SECOND HOME OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIMS DEMOLISHED
THE SECOND HOUSE WHERE LAUREL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WERE SHOT TO DEATH ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. THE DWELLING AT 503 ELM STREET WAS THE HOME OF 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD, WHOSE BODIES WERE FOUND IN THE HOUSE THAT HAD BEEN SET ON FIRE.
Multiple ‘accidents’ occur during Westside Sioux City vehicle chase
A man has been arrested after leading Sioux City police on a chase early Friday morning.
Sioux City Journal
Fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street in Sioux City
Late Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire late at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce St., in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic. Residents were evacuated to shelter by buses. The Journal was there.
2 people killed in train crash in Lincoln County, SD
Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (52) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars teen charged for OWI near Ashton
ASHTON—A 19-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Reese Randall Bock stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for crossing the centerline on the Highway 60 expressway at the Northwest Boulevard intersection south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
siouxlandnews.com
University of South Dakota men's basketball player charged with rape
VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men's basketball player is in jail and charged with rape. 20- year- old Mihai Carcoana was arrested by Vermillion Police on a charge of second-degree rape. Carcoana a sophomore forward from Romania in his first season with the Coyotes is accused...
kelo.com
Authorities in Lincoln County search for Ace Hardware pallet thief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public’s help in identifying a thief. An overnight burglary was recently reported at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. A man was seen on surveillance footage driving to the rear of the store and hauling off various items...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024
A pair of federal lawsuits alleging that Western Iowa Tech Community College engaged in human trafficking are continuing to work their way through the court system.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
1 man dead following a house fire in Canton, SD
There are holes where there were once windows, part of the roof has burned away and the siding is charred.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
‘Do you recognize me?’: Dog found tied to Sioux City porch; Officials seeking information
Officials are seeking information from the public regarding a malnourished dog found tied to a resident's porch.
