ASHTON—A 19-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Reese Randall Bock stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for crossing the centerline on the Highway 60 expressway at the Northwest Boulevard intersection south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

ASHTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO