dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
ihodl.com
FTC Targets Crypto Businesses Over Misleading Marketing
The US Federal Trade Commission is probing crypto businesses to find out if they had violated law by promoting services through deceptive or misleading advertisements. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. FTC spokeswoman, Juliana Gruenwald Henderson, told Bloomberg in...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Sam Bankman-Fried's venture unit reportedly invested in a military drone maker, fertility clinic, and a vertical farming company. Here are some of the defunct crypto giant's biggest and most bizarre bets.
Alameda Research's private equity portfolio could have nearly 500 investments scattered across 10 holding companies, the Financial Times reported.
NBC San Diego
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
ECB seeks urgent regulation after multiple crypto bubbles burst
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Crypto assets are here to stay so their regulation is urgently needed to protect investors and the stability of the global financial landscape, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s ‘I screwed up’ messaging is about lawsuits and penalties vs. jail, says U.S. securities lawyer
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried “did a very good job of sticking to his talking points." FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried went on an “I screwed up” media blitz this week, highlighted by his video appearance at the New York Times DealBook summit on Wednesday and continuing into the Sunday talk shows.
astaga.com
Ethereum And Ripple Commit Securities Fraud: Michael Saylor
Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor notoriously doesn’t care a lot about altcoins, together with Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH). In a most up-to-date podcast look, Saylor spoke out in regards to the classification of these cryptocurrencies as securities. In reference to the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S....
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Addresses ‘Narrative’ He Says FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Painted Against Him
Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of the top crypto exchange Binance, says disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is a “master manipulator” who “perpetuated a narrative” against him. Zhao says on Twitter that it’s a “wrong narrative” that his tweet killed FTX in November.
Bill Ackman and Kevin O'Leary defend Sam Bankman-Fried, saying they believe he didn't know about Alameda's bad bets
Bill Ackman and Kevin O'Leary believe Sam Bankman-Fried's claims he hasn't tried to commit fraud. The founder of FTX faces questions about potential misuse of client funds by sister firm Alameda. "Call me crazy, but I think @sbf is telling the truth," Ackman said in a Wednesday tweet. Sam Bankman-Fried...
CoinDesk
Coinbase CEO Armstrong Confirms Street Expectations for a 50%-Plus Decline in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) CEO Brian Armstong said the company’s revenue will be half or less what it was last year as the crypto exchange struggles amid stark price drops in cryptocurrency prices and continuing ripple effects from multiple bankruptcies this year, including the recent collapse of rival exchange FTX.
u.today
Were Ripple Executives Reckless? Crypto Lawyer Stirs up Striking Facts in Lawsuit
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailycoin.com
Crypto Lending Firm Nexo will Cease Operations in the United States Over the Coming Months
Nexo is gradually ceasing United States operations due to unclear regulations. The crypto lender accused the agency of failing to provide a clearer path forward in fostering blockchain businesses. The company said it has already off-boarded its customers from New York and Vermont and has halted its ongoing registrations. The...
dailycoin.com
Microsoft Alerts Cryptocurrency Funds of Attacks Perpetrated by the Lazarus Group
The security unit of Microsoft has warned of a threat actor targeting cryptocurrency investment startups via Telegram groups used to communicate with their VIP customers. Microsoft Identifies Threat Actors Targeting Investment Firms. In a December 6th blog post, Microsoft stated that it had identified a threat group – DEV-0139 –...
dailycoin.com
Bybit Launches Another MoonCarl Token Following 30% Workforce Cuts, CEO Defends Choice
The crypto community is in uproar at the listing of a Twitter influencer’s second token. MoonCarl, AKA Carl Runefelt, previously released the Kasta token, which is down almost 98% since its launch. Following Bybit’s announcement regarding its 30% workforce cuts, the company has come under fire from the Crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
