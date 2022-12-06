ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ihodl.com

FTC Targets Crypto Businesses Over Misleading Marketing

The US Federal Trade Commission is probing crypto businesses to find out if they had violated law by promoting services through deceptive or misleading advertisements. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. FTC spokeswoman, Juliana Gruenwald Henderson, told Bloomberg in...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
astaga.com

Ethereum And Ripple Commit Securities Fraud: Michael Saylor

Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor notoriously doesn’t care a lot about altcoins, together with Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH). In a most up-to-date podcast look, Saylor spoke out in regards to the classification of these cryptocurrencies as securities. In reference to the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S....
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
u.today

Were Ripple Executives Reckless? Crypto Lawyer Stirs up Striking Facts in Lawsuit

dailycoin.com

Microsoft Alerts Cryptocurrency Funds of Attacks Perpetrated by the Lazarus Group

The security unit of Microsoft has warned of a threat actor targeting cryptocurrency investment startups via Telegram groups used to communicate with their VIP customers. Microsoft Identifies Threat Actors Targeting Investment Firms. In a December 6th blog post, Microsoft stated that it had identified a threat group – DEV-0139 –...
dailycoin.com

Bybit Launches Another MoonCarl Token Following 30% Workforce Cuts, CEO Defends Choice

The crypto community is in uproar at the listing of a Twitter influencer’s second token. MoonCarl, AKA Carl Runefelt, previously released the Kasta token, which is down almost 98% since its launch. Following Bybit’s announcement regarding its 30% workforce cuts, the company has come under fire from the Crypto...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.

