Colorado State

The Hill

Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested in’ wrongful detentions: Paul Whelan’s brother

David Whelan, brother of wrongfully detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, said on Saturday that former President Trump was not “prepared to” or “interested in” working toward his brother’s release. “I think the first two years, partly I think the Trump administration was not prepared to or not interested in working on wrongful detention cases,”…

