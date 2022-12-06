Read full article on original website
Told By Ron DeSantis ‘Nobody Wants To Hear From You,’ Now He's Headed To Congress
Gen Z's first U.S. representative, Maxwell Frost, is the somewhat reluctant ambassador for a crop of young people shaped by ceaseless gun violence.
Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested in’ wrongful detentions: Paul Whelan’s brother
David Whelan, brother of wrongfully detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, said on Saturday that former President Trump was not “prepared to” or “interested in” working toward his brother’s release. “I think the first two years, partly I think the Trump administration was not prepared to or not interested in working on wrongful detention cases,”…
Peru's president asks cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge
Peru's newest president has sworn in a new Cabinet and asked each member to pledge not to be corrupt while in office
Election denier Kari Lake sues Arizona elections officials
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sued Arizona elections officials on Friday to challenge the counting and certification of the November electoral contest and ask to be declared the winner.
