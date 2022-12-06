Read full article on original website
BMG Acquires Song Rights of ‘Show Me the Way’ Singer-Songwriter Peter Frampton — Publishing, Recordings, and More
BMG has officially acquired the “music interests” of “Show Me the Way” vocalist, songwriter, and producer Peter Frampton as part of a far-reaching deal. Bertelsmann’s BMG unveiled its agreement with 72-year-old Peter Frampton – one of several song-rights investments that the Berlin-based business has made to this point in 2022, and particularly during the past two months – via a general release today. While the transaction’s financials haven’t been publicly disclosed, it previously came to light that BMG’s music-IP expenses had increased dramatically in H1 2022.
Taylor Swift and Future Top Platinum and Gold Tallies for 2022
Taylor Swift and Future top Platinum and Gold tallies for 2022; Latin music and artists continue to dominate the charts. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has announced the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in the Gold & Platinum program. Building on an already impressive career with another million-plus first-week launch, Taylor Swift made the Top Album with her 2x Platinum Midnights (Republic Records). Meanwhile, Future earned Top Single with his 3x Platinum “Wait for U” (Epic Records/Freebandz).
Songwriter Xplicit Signs with Electric Feel Entertainment for Management — Signs Global Publishing Deal with Sony Music
Grammy award-winning songwriter Xplicit signs with Electric Feel Entertainment for management and signs a global publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing. Grammy award-winning songwriter Xplicit (pictured center) has announced his signing to renowned entertainment company Electric Feel Entertainment for management and Sony Music Publishing for worldwide publishing. The Cuban-American songwriter...
[PIAS] Announces First ‘Repertoire Initiative’ Following UMG Partnership
Spinefarm is announced as the first repertoire initiative under the new alliance between [PIAS] and Universal Music Group. [PIAS], a leading independent music company that recently announced a global partnership with UMG, has entered its first significant repertoire initiative following the alliance. Beginning January 1, 2023, Spinefarm Records will join the [PIAS] group’s roster of independent labels to be distributed worldwide.
Austrian Collection Society (AKM) Joins the ICE Core
Austrian collection society AKM and its subsidiary Austro Mechana are the latest rightsholders to join ICE Core. The deal continues the exponential growth of the IE Core, which smashed its record monthly distribution, passing its customers more than €102m ($107M) in November alone. “The ICE Core reflects the best...
Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Announce 2023 World Tour Dates
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will co-headline a world tour with special guest Alice Cooper in 2023. The tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off on August 5, 2023, in New York. Both bands will bring their shows across North America for the month of August before heading out to the rest of the world.
