Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Oak Court Mall in foreclosure and to be auctioned off
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Oak Court Mall is now in foreclosure and will be auctioned off, according to a foreclosure notice. The original trustee failed to comply with the terms and conditions that dated back to May 15, 2014. The parent company that previously owned the Memphis mall, Washington...
actionnews5.com
Daughter desperate to find sentimental teddy bears made from late father’s shirts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Central Gardens resident is desperately searching for a missing package containing four priceless “Memory Bears.”. The four teddy bears were made out of shirts belonging to her late father who died earlier in the year from cancer. They were meant to be Christmas gifts...
actionnews5.com
Memphis’ new six acres under a roof: A sports tourism game changer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’re invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Memphis Sports and Event Center this Saturday, December 10 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Liberty Park. “We believe this is a game changer to bring not only local sports programming but also regional...
actionnews5.com
Ark. teen elected youngest Black mayor in U.S.
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - A teen in Arkansas was voted in to become the youngest Black mayor in America on Tuesday night. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. Now, at just 18 years old, he’s the mayor-elect of Earle. He shared the news on...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South ranks among top areas for flu activity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we head into the holidays, the Mid-South ranks among the top areas for flu activity. According to the CDC’s weekly influenza report, the state of Tennessee has the most flu cases of any state in the country. “We sort of expected this, we predicted...
actionnews5.com
Ambulance, left running, stolen from Regional One
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man stole an ambulance Monday night. An EMT for Choctaw Health Center in Philadelphia, Mississippi, told police he transferred a patient to Regional One, and while inside, left the vehicle running with the keys inside. The driver says when he returned to...
actionnews5.com
3 suspects wanted for shoplifting at beauty supply store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at a beauty supply store that happened on Sunday afternoon involving three suspects, according to police. Officers responded to the shoplifting at 2:30 p.m. at Beauty Nation located at 3246 Jackson Avenue. Officers were advised that two suspects entered...
actionnews5.com
Arkansas, Kansas coaches visit Memphis to preview AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few special guests made a pit stop in the 901 on Thursday. With the AutoZone Liberty Bowl just under three weeks away, Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman and Kansas’ football head coach Lance Leipold paid a visit to King’s Palace Cafe on Beale Street to discuss the upcoming bowl game.
actionnews5.com
2 suspects wanted for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened in East Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the burglary at 10:45 a.m. on Park Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim had left her home and later received a call from her...
actionnews5.com
18-year-old aims to ‘prove them wrong’ after election as youngest Black mayor in US
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - Earle, Arkansas, has a new mayor, and he’s fresh out of high school. “Amazing, unbelievable, breaking barriers and obstacles it’s just amazing, " Jaylen Smith, Earle Arkansas mayor said. Overwhelmed with emotion. Jaylen Smith is the youngest Black mayor in the nation. Yet, he...
actionnews5.com
Florida vehicular homicide fugitive captured in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted out of Florida for vehicular homicide has been captured in Memphis, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Malik Christopher, 26, of Florida, was wanted by the Miramar Police Department for the spring hit-and-run and was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Monday.
actionnews5.com
Hit-and-run on Shelby Drive leaves pedestrian dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 7:02 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver involved in the crash did stay after the incident. No charges have been filed, but this...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, power lines down after crash near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard has left one dead, police say. Officers responded to the crash at 8:08 p.m. Police say a vehicle struck a pole and overturned. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police ask drivers to...
actionnews5.com
Police: Driver beaten after fatally striking woman in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was fatally struck by a car while walking in Frayser Tuesday evening. Police say that at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on Range Line Road where the woman was found dead. Police say that the driver stayed on the scene. Police...
actionnews5.com
Overturned dump truck causes traffic on Hwy 51
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - There is an overturned dump truck in Southaven causing traffic issues. Southaven Police Department says the truck overturned on Goodman Road and Highway 51. The southbound traffic on Highway 51 is backed up at Dorchester Drive. SPD asks for drivers to use an alternate route.
actionnews5.com
Woman fatally ejected in multi-vehicle crash on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are on the scene of a crash at I-240 and Getwell Road. Police say multiple cars are involved, and one woman was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. Police also say five people were transported to a local...
actionnews5.com
SCSO: 22-year-old woman missing out of North Shelby Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman missing out of North Shelby County. Deputies say Cieara Palm was last seen by her family members in the Northwood Hills area on Friday, Dec. 2. Palm was reported...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian struck in Hickory Hill hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are on the scene of a pedestrian crash on Hickory Hill Road near Winchester Road. Police say a man was struck in a hit-and-run. The victim is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital. The suspect’s vehicle should have a broken windshield and front-end damage....
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed Monday evening while driving through Hyde Park. Police say that at 5:57 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 1221 Tunica Street, where the victim was found dead inside a crashed vehicle. No suspect information was given. Anyone with...
actionnews5.com
Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the three pedestrians killed on Tuesday was an 18-year-old Trezevant High School senior. The Memphis Police Department says Aaliyah Dalton was killed on Range Line Road Tuesday night while walking in the road before she was fatally struck. Dalton’s aunt says she was part...
Comments / 0